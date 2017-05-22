Brightcove Transforms the Digital Video Experience at PLAY 2017 with Dynamic, Innovative Technologies for Media, Marketers and Enterprises

BOSTON, May 22, 2017 - Consumers are the driving force behind the explosion of online video. The proliferation of mobile devices and inexpensive bandwidth are making video available anywhere, anytime. Businesses are recognizing that video is the best way to create compelling digital experiences that build brands and convert prospects into loyal, long-term customers. Today, at its annual PLAY customer conference, Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) is unveiling a broad set of innovative technologies designed to help media organizations, marketers and businesses deliver these types of extraordinary video experiences faster, more effectively, and at lower cost.

Highlighting these innovations are:

Brightcove Live : High performance, scalable live streaming service that includes server-side ad insertion (SSAI), cloud DVR, content encryption, on-the-fly clipping and VOD asset creation to deliver seamless monetization and clipping for live events and 24/7 channels.

: High performance, scalable live streaming service that includes server-side ad insertion (SSAI), cloud DVR, content encryption, on-the-fly clipping and VOD asset creation to deliver seamless monetization and clipping for live events and 24/7 channels. Brightcove SSAI: Server-Side Ad Insertion technology that improves monetization, minimizes the impact of ad blockers, and delivers a TV-like experience across every screen.

Server-Side Ad Insertion technology that improves monetization, minimizes the impact of ad blockers, and delivers a TV-like experience across every screen. Context Aware Encoding: New patent-pending video compression technology incorporates machine learning to deliver higher quality viewer experiences and reduce storage and bandwidth costs by up to 50%.

New patent-pending video compression technology incorporates machine learning to deliver higher quality viewer experiences and reduce storage and bandwidth costs by up to 50%. Dynamic Delivery: Brightcove’s next-generation media delivery platform offers enhanced video reach, flexibility and performance with less storage. By dynamically packaging content for delivery on demand, the platform future-proofs content against the on-going changes in digital rights management (DRM) and streaming formats.

Brightcove’s next-generation media delivery platform offers enhanced video reach, flexibility and performance with less storage. By dynamically packaging content for delivery on demand, the platform future-proofs content against the on-going changes in digital rights management (DRM) and streaming formats. In-Page Experiences: A template-driven capability designed to help any business user create immersive, dynamic video experiences that go far beyond just putting a video player on a web page. Now any group within an organization – such as marketing, sales, support, HR, corporate communications– can quickly and easily create powerful video experiences that move their part of the business forward without the need for IT or coding resources.

“We are in the midst of the most innovative period the company has ever seen,” said David Mendels, CEO, Brightcove. “Today, virtually every business can realize incredible, bottom-line value from the use of video. Brightcove is enabling this by replacing a huge amount of complexity with radically cleaner, more dynamic, and innovative software that directly addresses our customers’ key business challenges.”



