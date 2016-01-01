Brightcove to Power Live Stream and On-demand Video Portal for the 2016 NAB Show

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced it is the live streaming technology partner for the 2016 NAB Show, taking place in Las Vegas April 16-21, 2016. NAB Show will use Brightcove’s Video Cloud Live and Zencoder Live Cloud Transcoding to support the show’s live-streamed programs, including "NAB Show Live!" and select keynote sessions. NAB Show will also rely upon Video Cloud to host and distribute the show's on-demand video archive featuring material from previous years’ events.

"We are delighted to be working with Brightcove again to deliver the NAB Show experience to our global audience,” said Bob Blau, Senior Manager of Digital Platforms for the National Association of Broadcasters. “Brightcove’s platform and ecosystem instills confidence that NAB Show can seamlessly deliver live and on-demand coverage to viewers on every type of screen.”

Brightcove’s technology will enable NAB Show to deliver high quality HTML5 and Flash-based live and on-demand videos across any screen. Zencoder Live Cloud Transcoding creates multi-bitrate, multi-format outputs in the cloud using a single input stream. Video Cloud Players recognize the device that a viewer is using to access show content and automatically delivers a video stream optimized for that viewing experience across all connected devices.

"NAB Show is the premier global event for media professionals and we are thrilled to continue our technology partnership," said Albert Lai, CTO, Media, Brightcove.

Brightcove will demonstrate its entire product portfolio at the 2016 NAB Show at booth #SU8516. To arrange a demonstration or schedule a meeting, please contact nab@brightcove.com.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has more than 5,000 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 16-21, 2016 in Las Vegas, is the world's largest electronic media show covering the creation, management and delivery of content across all platforms. With 103,000 attendees from 166 countries and 1,700+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for digital media and entertainment. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is home to the solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and embrace content delivery to new screens in new ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.

