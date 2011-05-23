Brightcove PLAY 2011 Global Customer Conference Sold Out

More than 400 media companies, marketers and developers from around the world set to attend

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 20, 2011 -

WHAT: Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today announced that its first annual global customer conference, Brightcove PLAY 2011, is now sold out. More than 400 attendees will gather in Boston for three action-packed days of all star keynote sessions, 30 expert-lead breakout sessions, product demonstrations and fun-filled networking events. Keynote sessions will include guest speakers David Kenny, president of Akamai, Ben Forta, director of platform evangelism at Adobe, and Samuel Chang, general manager at LG Electronics, among others to be announced. Attendees will also have access to the Brightcove PLAY exhibitor pavilion, with flagship sponsors including Akamai, Adobe, LG Electronics, KnowledgeVision, Ektron, TubeMogul, Tremor Media, LeanIn, Twin Technologies, Roundarch, Filemobile, 3Play Media, Telestream, Brainshark, Fig Leaf Software, PLYmedia and Accedo Broadband.

Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today announced that its first annual global customer conference, Brightcove PLAY 2011, is now sold out. More than 400 attendees will gather in Boston for three action-packed days of all star keynote sessions, 30 expert-lead breakout sessions, product demonstrations and fun-filled networking events. Keynote sessions will include guest speakers David Kenny, president of Akamai, Ben Forta, director of platform evangelism at Adobe, and Samuel Chang, general manager at LG Electronics, among others to be announced. Attendees will also have access to the Brightcove PLAY exhibitor pavilion, with flagship sponsors including Akamai, Adobe, LG Electronics, KnowledgeVision, Ektron, TubeMogul, Tremor Media, LeanIn, Twin Technologies, Roundarch, Filemobile, 3Play Media, Telestream, Brainshark, Fig Leaf Software, PLYmedia and Accedo Broadband. WHERE: Brightcove PLAY 2011, Seaport Hotel and World Trade Center, Boston, Massachusetts

Brightcove PLAY 2011, Seaport Hotel and World Trade Center, Boston, Massachusetts WHEN: May 23 – 25, 2011

May 23 – 25, 2011 COMMUNITY: For regular updates on speakers, sessions topics, and to connect to the Brightcove PLAY community, follow Brightcove PLAY on Twitter and become a fan on Facebook.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

Press Contacts

North America

Erika Shaffer

SutherlandGold Group for Brightcove

206-972-5514

erika@sutherlandgold.com

Europe

Sheena Riviera

AxiCom for Brightcove

+44 20 8392 4064

sheena.riviera@axicom.com