Brightcove PLAY 2011 Global Customer Conference Opens for Registration

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., November 2, 2010 – Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today opened registration for Brightcove PLAY 2011, the company’s first annual global customer conference, which is set to take place May 23 – 25 at the Seaport Hotel and World Trade Center in Boston. The event will convene hundreds of media companies, marketers, and developers from around the world for three action-packed days of hands-on learning, in-depth strategy sessions, next-generation product demos, all-star keynotes, and networking.

“Brightcove PLAY is a unique opportunity to bring together the best and the brightest in the online video industry to share, learn and celebrate innovation,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. “We are excited to host what promises to be a high energy, high impact event for both our customers and the broader online video ecosystem.”

Brightcove PLAY 2011 will feature six keynote presentations and more than 30 expert-lead breakout sessions for business decision makers and strategists, day-to-day users and non-technical programmers, advertising operations professionals and application developers.

Session topics will include:

HTML5 Video Monetization & Measurement

Encoding & Production for HD Video Delivery

Developing Video-Rich Mobile Content Applications

Search Engine Optimization for Online Video

Blending Video Monetization Strategies

Video Publishing for Internet Connected Televisions

Advanced Customization with BEML

Team & Workflow Best Practices for Online Video Production

Social Media Strategies for Online Video Distribution

The event will also include an exhibitor pavilion and demo center featuring Brightcove technology partners and solution providers.

Registration

Registration for the Brightcove PLAY 2011 global customer conference is now open at http://www.brightcove.com/play2011. A discounted early bird registration rate is available through March 1, 2011, which provides a $500 savings off of the full conference fee.

Sponsor & Exhibit Opportunities

Brightcove PLAY 2011 conference attendees will include a broad cross-section of Brightcove’s more than 2,300 customers and nearly 25,000 users representing nearly every sector of industry and society, from Fortune 100 companies and brand marketers to government agencies and non-profit association to major news and entertainment businesses to small and medium businesses.

Brightcove PLAY 2011 offers wide-ranging opportunities to engage this influential audience, including event sponsorship and turnkey exhibitor packages. If you are interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Brightcove PLAY 2011 or need any additional information about the opportunities available, please contact play@brightcove.com.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

