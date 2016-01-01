Brightcove Partners with Oracle Eloqua to Help Marketers Increase the Effectiveness of their Video Content Marketing Strategy

_Brightcove Video Cloud Integration for Oracle Eloqua enables marketers to easily add video to Eloqua-powered campaigns and track user engagement

NEW YORK CITY, May 8, 2014 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced it has partnered with Oracle Eloqua (NASDAQ: ORCL) to launch the Brightcove Cloud Component for Oracle Eloqua, a powerful new integration that links Brightcove's next-generation video capabilities with the power of Oracle Eloqua, one of the industry's leading marketing automation platforms. Through this integration, marketers can easily add Brightcove Video Cloud-powered videos to their Oracle Eloqua landing pages and campaigns, and then track user engagement and performance for lead scoring, segmentation and nurture campaign analytics. The Brightcove Cloud Component for Oracle Eloqua is part of the new Brightcove Video Marketing Suite, also announced today (see separate release).

Marketing automation is transforming customer engagement, helping brands deliver the right content to the right people at the right time more effectively than ever. At the same time, many marketing automation systems have been unable to support video -- the most powerful kind of content in the content marketing mix -- until now. By introducing simple, business-friendly integrations with leading marketing automation systems like Oracle Eloqua, Brightcove is making it possible for the first time to bring together the best of marketing automation and video content marketing.

With the Brightcove Cloud Component for Oracle Eloqua, marketers can incorporate video into all of their Oracle Eloqua-powered campaigns and programs while also capturing rich video analytics in the same environment for unprecedented insight, and use this insight for lead scoring, segmentation efforts and nurture campaigns. The pre-packaged integration, which is available free in Oracle Eloqua's App Cloud and in Brightcove's Video Marketing Suite, enables joint customers to harness the power of video, publishing it and tracking it like any other asset in Oracle Eloqua, while also taking advantage of Video Cloud’s ability to ensure smooth video playback on any device.

"Marketing automation systems play a key role in content marketing strategies, so it's crucial there is a tight integration with video to ensure brands have comprehensive insight into the performance of their content," said Steve Rotter, vice president of marketing at Brightcove. "We are excited to partner with Oracle Eloqua to bring together the leaders in marketing automation and video and make it easier than ever to add video to every type of asset and campaign, as well as capture the rich metrics marketers need to empower sales and increase their effectiveness."

