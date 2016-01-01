Brightcove Launches Video Marketing Suite to Help Marketers Increase Engagement and Drive Conversions

_Introduces comprehensive suite of video technologies built for the needs of the modern marketer

_NEW YORK CITY, May 8, 2014 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today launched the Brightcove Video Marketing Suite to help marketers drive awareness, engagement and conversion with video. The Brightcove Video Marketing Suite is a comprehensive suite of technologies built for the needs of the modern marketer, combining industry-leading video management, video marketing and analytics to help brands maximize the reach and ROI of their video campaigns with a single solution.

"The digital marketing space is evolving and expanding rapidly, with marketing budgets reallocated from traditional advertising models to experience and content-driven marketing," said Steve Rotter, vice president of marketing at Brightcove. "Brands are becoming digital publishers, creating original content to attract and retain customers, and video is a crucial part of their marketing mix. With today's announcement, Brightcove is making it easy for marketers to utilize video as part of larger campaigns with a single, unified interface that supports new discovery, delivery and conversion models."

Video has quickly risen to be one of the most critical components of the marketing mix. This dramatic growth has been driven largely by the global shift in audience consumption patterns from text to rich media, the disruptive changes in buyer behavior toward a self-directed, content-driven buyer experience, as well as an explosion of technologies focused on supporting marketing’s new role as the primary driver of digital demand. As a result, today's digital marketers need integrated, interoperable solutions to help drive all of their content marketing and demand generation activities.

The Brightcove Video Marketing Suite addresses this need by providing a comprehensive suite of video technologies that combine industry-leading video solutions to help marketers maximize ROI. The Video Marketing Suite consists of the Brightcove Video Cloud online video platform and Video Cloud Live, Brightcove Gallery (see separate release), and a number of marketing automation software integrations, including a new Brightcove Cloud Component for Oracle Eloqua (see separate release).

