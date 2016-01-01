Brightcove Launches Official Operations in Australia

Leading Online Video Platform Continues Global Expansion, Appoints Local Executive Team, Announces New Customer Wins and Partnerships

SYDNEY, 16 November 2010 - Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today announced its official launch of company operations in Australia, which will be headquartered in Sydney. The company also unveiled local customer wins including realestate.com.au (owned and operated by the REA Group), DMG Media and AussieBum, as well as partnerships with leading interactive marketing agencies The Frame Group, Daemon, RocketBoots and Gruden.

The company’s increased investment and commitment to the Australian market is being spearheaded by the appointment of proven local sales executives, including ex-Adobe and Macromedia veteran Mark Blair as Senior Director, Asia Pacific, and Peter Graves as Regional Sales Director, formerly of Different and analyst house Frost & Sullivan. Blair and Graves will report to Dennis Rose, Brightcove’s vice president for the Asia-Pacific region. With more than thirty years of sales, marketing and operations experience and formerly vice president and general manager of APAC for CITRIX Systems, Rose will continue to lead Brightcove’s investment and expansion in Australia and across other key Asia-Pacific markets.

For the past several years, media businesses and marketing organisations throughout Australia have been adopting the Brightcove platform to support their online video initiatives, helping to accelerate Brightcove’s growth and momentum in the country. Brightcove’s new local operations and executive leadership in Australia will spur the next phase of growth in the country and will drive higher quality video experiences for organisations across industries.

“Australia is an exciting and fast-growing market for online video with demand coming from nearly every sector of industry and society,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. “With the launch of local operations and a great new team in Sydney, we are excited to roll out our latest platform innovations to help customers and partners across the country take advantage of the online video opportunity across website destinations, social networks, and connected devices.”

Brightcove’s online video platform is the most widely adopted cloud service for publishing and distributing professional video on the Web. More than 2,300 customers in 50 countries rely on Brightcove for video content management, player publishing, video syndication, monetisation and analytics. This year, Brightcove has fueled its growth with dozens of online video innovations that extend distribution, improve quality, remove complexity and generate value for customers.

realestate.com.au, DMG Media and AussieBum join a fast-growing list of more than thirty Brightcove customers in Australia taking advantage of the platform to deliver high quality video experiences across the Web and mobile devices.

“The Australian property market is a compelling space for high-quality online video experiences,” said Daniel Oertli, CIO for realestate.com.au. “We are pleased to be working with Brightcove as they arrive in Australia and look forward to a successful partnership.”

“We are excited to see Brightcove deepen its investment in the Australian market and set the standard for online video innovation in the country,” said Sean Ashby, chief executive officer of AussieBum. “Working with Brightcove makes it easy for us to deliver high quality online video initiatives that keep our customers engaged and that drive our e-commerce operations.”

Brightcove sits at the center of a global ecosystem of more than 200 technology and solution providers that are building applications and services on top of the Brightcove platform. In Australia, partners including The Frame Group, Daemon, RocketBoots and Gruden have teamed with Brightcove to ramp online video service offerings to their clients.

The company is expected to announce additional customers and partners in Australia in the coming months.

The Brightcove platform is available in three different pricing and packaging options - Express, Pro and Enterprise - starting at just $99 per month to meet the needs of any size organisation or online video project. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

