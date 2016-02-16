Brightcove Introduces New Call-to-Action and Display Ad Publishing in Brightcove Gallery to Accelerate Business Results with Video

Enables brands, organizations, and publishers to create high-impact marketing pages and launch ad-supported Gallery video experiences that increase engagement and convert views to business results

BOSTON, February 16, 2016 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced the release of new functionality in Brightcove Gallery, Brightcove’s module for publishing online video experiences, that enables marketers and media companies to publish calls-to-action (CTAs) and display ads on video pages built with Gallery. Using the Brightcove Gallery CTA feature, brands and organizations are able to increase audience engagement to convert video views into business results.

Calls-to-Action for Marketers

The new Brightcove Gallery CTA feature offers the ability to publish a range of calls-to-action, such as lead forms, custom buttons, banners, display ads, custom HTML, related links, or images onto video pages. Gallery CTAs enable marketers to trigger marketing actions using on-page elements, capture new contacts, and drive engagement that yields new insight and marketing results. In addition, by connecting Gallery CTAs with other sales or marketing platforms such as Oracle Eloqua, Marketo, or Salesforce.com, marketers are able to track each element of a video marketing campaign, from players to landing pages and video portals. This capability allows marketers to measure and report campaign ROI across their marketing platforms.

New Ad Inventory for Publishers and Broadcasters

Using the Brightcove Gallery CTA feature, media companies have the ability to easily publish ad-supported video experiences by incorporating on-page display ads with their video content. This capability offers media companies an easy way to create ad inventory, monetize Gallery pages, and boost revenue across all their channels and online properties with minimal development effort. Moreover, the Brightcove Gallery CTA feature connects with standard ad servers, such as DoubleClick™, so that media companies may use their existing display ad tags to deliver specific creative to their target audiences.

Driving Donations with Video at Detroit Symphony Orchestra

The fourth oldest orchestra in the United States, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) attracts more than 300,000 virtual concertgoers per year from around the world to its live webcasts, and is supported by donations from more than 5,000 patrons annually. Using Brightcove Gallery, the DSO created DSO Replay, a video site that streams on-demand HD replays of its performances. The site is available only to Annual Fund contributing patrons and delivers exclusive content in appreciation for their donation.

To continue the success of this video service, the DSO recently used the Brightcove Gallery CTA feature to publish on-page calls-to-action to encourage new potential patrons to make a donation after sampling two free minutes of video content on the Replay page.

“The goal of launching DSO Replay was to provide our Annual Fund supporters with a growing library of performance content available on demand anytime, anywhere, and on any device. Using the Gallery CTA feature, we are now able to promote this service as an attractive and accessible means of classical entertainment for new Annual Fund supporters both near and far,” said Eric Woodhams, Director of Digital Initiatives, Detroit Symphony Orchestra. “The Gallery CTA feature enables us to be flexible in advertising different material depending on the user. For new users, the prominent call-to-action promotes giving. For logged-in users with full access to our DSO Replay archive, we can promote upcoming concerts, ticket sales, and subscriptions.”

Availability

Brightcove Gallery, including the Gallery CTA functionality, is available to all organizations currently using Video Cloud.

Supporting resources:

● Brightcove Gallery

● Brightcove Video Cloud

● Brightcove for Marketing

● Brightcove for Media

Brightcove on social media:

● Brightcove Blog

● Twitter

● LinkedIn

● Facebook

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has more than 5,000 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

Press Contacts

North America:

Vanessa Royle

Waggener Edstrom for Brightcove

(415) 547-7059

vroyle@waggeneredstrom.com

Europe:

Rebecca Lake

Waggener Edstrom for Brightcove

rlake@we-worldwide.com

020 7632 3856

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding anticipated objectives, growth and/or expected product and service developments or enhancements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "plan," "should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Brightcove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.