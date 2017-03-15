Brightcove Helps Agencies Generate New Business Through Exceptional Video Experiences

London; Hong Kong; Singapore, March 15, 2017 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced the launch of the Brightcove Agency Program. The program is designed to enable agencies to deliver advanced video technology and expertise through Brightcove’s industry-leading video platform. Open to a select group of agencies that provide services in the areas of branding, design, web and digital asset creation, video production, and system integration, the program is now available across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

“Over the years, we have worked with countless agencies to grow their capabilities and assist their clients in capitalizing on the power of video,” said Mark Blair, vice president, EMEA at Brightcove. “This program responds to the growing demand from a wide range of agencies to more formally package and deliver the combination of technology, training, support, best practices, and go-to-market experience from these efforts and our own extensive professional services work.”

The Brightcove Agency Program provides participating partners with the full complement of tools, technology, and expertise they need to effectively integrate video into their clients’ campaigns, programs, and solutions.

“Our own growth demonstrates the explosion of demand for video from companies across all industries and geographic regions,” said Tomer Azenkot, vice president, Asia at Brightcove. “The Brightcove Agency Program will help a wide range of agencies tap into this demand and deliver extraordinary video experiences for their clients in every aspect of their businesses – marketing, sales, support, internal communications and eCommerce.”

Brightcove Agency Program Launch events:

London: The Soho Hotel, Thursday 16th March from 2pm. Event details.

Singapore: Mandarin Orchard Hotel, Tuesday 28th March from 8.30am.

Hong Kong: The East Hotel, Wednesday, 19th April from 8.30am.

For more information or to join the Brightcove Agency Program visit: www.brightcove.com/agency-program

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetising video across devices. Brightcove has thousands of customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

