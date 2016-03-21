Brightcove Expands Industry-Leading Video Ecosystem to Deliver Better Business Results

Enhanced CMS Integrations Streamline Video Publishing and Accelerate Time-to-Live

MARTECH, SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2016 -Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that it has further expanded its industry-leading video ecosystem with enhanced Video Cloud integrations to content management systems (CMS) relied upon by media companies, marketers, and enterprises. Using Brightcove’s updated integrations for Adobe Experience Manager (AEM), Drupal, and WordPress, organizations are able to tie video content into existing publishing workflows, streamline collaboration between content owners, content contributors, and web publishers, and accelerate time-to-live. These integrations also incorporate Brightcove's latest CMS APIs for easy customization by developers, and support the Brightcove Player Version 5 to deliver a responsive, HTML5 experience.

Video Expands Across the Digital Landscape

Comprehensive, enterprise-wide video workflows are critical for media companies, marketers, and enterprises as they increase their delivery of video content. Media companies seek to improve their editorial workflows to speed time-to-live and grow revenue. Streamlined workflows are important to marketers who want to accelerate marketing and sales efforts with video. In addition, these CMS workflows support the growing number of enterprises that deploy video to educate and engage employees across different locations.

Scalable CMS Publishing with Video Cloud

Gartner projects, “By 2018, 75% of workers at large organizations will interact with various kinds of video more than three times daily.” [Source: Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Video Content Management, February 26, 2016]

To facilitate these interactions, CMOs and CTOs are turning to best-of-breed technology platforms that integrate easily. By connecting to the leading CMS platforms, Brightcove allows organizations to seamlessly incorporate video into their technology stack to streamline their existing web workflows and accelerate the publishing process. This effective combination of people, process, and technology allows for fewer support resources, simplified workflows, improved business efficiency, faster time to deployment, and greater ROI.

Brightcove offers more than 10 integrations to content management systems. The most recently updated integrations include:

● Adobe Experience Manager 6.x and CQ5.x

● Drupal version 7 and 8

● WordPress 4.x

With the recent update of these CMS integrations, Brightcove continues to expand its industry-leading video ecosystem built around Video Cloud. A critical component of the modern technology stack, the Brightcove online video platform provides the foundation for organizations to deliver differentiated video experiences that result in better business results.

Supporting Quotes:

"Time Inc. is leveraging Brightcove's Drupal connector to extend the video publishing workflow to web producers across many of Time Inc.'s iconic brands. The ability to access video assets from within Drupal has reduced the time it takes our producers to make video content available to our audiences." — Sheila Colbert, Executive Director, Video, Time Inc.

“Across industries, companies are consolidating technology investment around a set of industry standard platforms that provide core business functionality, connect seamlessly to their technology stack, and when needed, offer specialization through a reliable ecosystem of point solutions. Today, Brightcove offers the essential platform for the modern IT stack to create video experiences that add business value and drive revenue. Using these latest CMS integrations, enterprises can scale workflow to engage all parts of their organization to unleash the power of video.” — Caren Cioffi, SVP and GM, Digital Marketing

