Brightcove to Expand Secure Multi-screen Content Delivery with Widevine Digital Rights Management Technology

Cloud-based solution will allow publishers to easily DRM-package premium video content for delivery to hundreds of millions of consumer electronics devices

LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2012 -- Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced it has become a Certified Widevine Implementation Partner, which will open the door for Brightcove Video Cloud online video platform customers to package, securely distribute, and protect playback of video content on more than 440 million consumer electronics devices through Google’s Widevine multi-platform digital rights management (DRM). The combination of Brightcove’s newly announced Video Paywall Solution Framework and Widevine DRM will create a robust foundation for digital media publishers to roll out revenue-generating pay media services across smartphones, tablets, PCs, and smart TVs.

With Widevine, Brightcove will add support for one of the most widely deployed DRM solutions in the market, which, according to Widevine, reaches more than 440 million devices, including more than 270 million televisions, Blu-ray players, set-top boxes, and game consoles. The announcement comes as online video consumption rates continue to escalate*, allowing media publishers to capitalize on the growing popularity of long-form, premium TV content on the Web.

“Brightcove’s support for Google Widevine will make it easier than ever for Brightcove customers to implement DRM capabilities that are such a critical element to premium multi-screen video offerings,” said Eric Elia, vice president of TV solutions at Brightcove. “This will eliminate a great deal of the cost and complexity normally required to implement DRM across the broad range of devices that our customers are reaching.”

Brightcove plans to incorporate cloud-based Widevine DRM packaging into the Video Cloud media asset ingestion process. This will allow content owners and licensees to securely upload premium content and have it programmatically encrypted and packaged with Widevine DRM. Once packaged, these assets can then be distributed via Video Cloud to distribution partners and content delivery networks for delivery to consumer experiences on PCs, smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, gaming consoles and other consumer electronics devices that support the Widevine technology.

Widevine DRM will join the multi-layered suite of Video Cloud content protection capabilities, which includes Adobe Flash Access DRM, Apple HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) encryption, domain restrictions, player whitelisting, and others.

Brightcove today also introduced its new Video Paywall Solution Framework at the 2012 NAB Show in Las Vegas (see separate release). On display at NAB booth SL10505, the Video Paywall Solution Framework combines the scale, reliability and multi-screen reach of its Video Cloud online video platform with best-in-class paid content, DRM and content protection technologies from several Brightcove Alliance partners.

Integrated cloud packaging with Widevine DRM is not yet generally available. When generally available, the Widevine DRM technology will offered at additional charge to Video Cloud Enterprise Edition customers. For details, please contact Brightcove Sales at http://go.brightcove.com/forms/contact-sales/.

*According to research from comScore, overall online video consumption grew by 44% between December 2010 and December 2011, and average hours watched per month increased 59% over the same period.

