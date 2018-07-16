Brightcove Appoints Charles Chu as Chief Product Officer

BOSTON – July 16, 2018 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced the appointment of Charles Chu as Chief Product Officer, a new role for the company. An accomplished senior executive with a strong track record of driving innovation and growth, Chu will manage the product management, engineering, and operations functions at Brightcove. He will report to Brightcove CEO Jeff Ray.

“The Chief Product Officer role will help drive the next phase of our growth by unifying the teams that design, develop, and operate our cloud-based products,” said Jeff Ray, Brightcove CEO. “Charles is the ideal leader for this position. He is a seasoned, hands-on executive with a proven track record of combining product innovation, business acumen, and streamlined, complex cloud service implementation for large-scale, global businesses. His extensive experience will help us leverage our market-leading cloud video platform to rapidly deliver a wide range of offerings tailored to multiple customer segments.”

“No company is better positioned than Brightcove to help customers realize exceptional business value from the effective use of video, both inside and outside their organizations,” Chu observed. “I’m excited by the opportunity to join a strong team to help accelerate the delivery of innovative offerings for customers across all industries and all geographies. We will measure our success by the degree that our products and services help our customers leverage the power of video to achieve their own success.”

About Charles Chu

Charles Chu joins Brightcove from PTC, where he served as Head of Global R&D for the software company’s 2,000+ engineers. Prior to that, he spent 14 years at IBM in a variety of senior roles, including leading the company’s move into Cloud Integration offerings and driving double digit growth in its commerce group. Before IBM, Chu held executive management and sales roles at Test-Rite Products Corporation. Chu also served as a strategic management consultant for Braxton Associates after graduating from George Washington University.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetizing video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company’s founding in 2004, Brightcove’s award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

Press Contact

Brightcove

press@brightcove.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding anticipated objectives, growth and/or expected product and service developments or enhancements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "plan," "should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Brightcove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.