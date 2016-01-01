Brightcove Announces Expansion in Europe with Major Customer Wins & Partnerships in Spain

Unveils fully-localized online video platform for Spanish market

MADRID, February 23, 2010—Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, today announced a new phase of growth and expansion in Europe with major new Spanish customers Tuenti, Grupo Vocento, Sony Music Spain, Condé Nast Digital Spain, Grupo V, GEC, GX Magazine and TQMadrid, as well as strategic partnerships and technology collaborations with 24/7 Real Media, Adobe, Atos Origin, Eyeblaster, Preview Networks Spain and Smartclip.

Brightcove today also unveiled a fully-localized online video platform for Spanish speaking customers which includes all back-end services for video content management, automatic ingestion and multi-format transcoding, advanced monetization, customized players and publishing, multi-platform delivery, product documentation, customer support and a flexible framework for the development of online video applications and solutions.

“Spain is a sophisticated and fast-growing market for online video, which now spans nearly every sector of industry and society,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. “The localization of the Brightcove online video platform will accelerate the adoption of our platform by media companies, marketers and organizations of all types across the country. We are excited to deepen our investment in the Spanish market and help drive additional value for our customers through local partnerships with leading technology and solution providers.”

Tuenti, Grupo Vocento, Sony Music Spain, Condé Nast Digital Spain, Grupo V, GEC, GX Magazine and TQMadrid join a fast-growing list of Brightcove customers in Spain, which also includes Grupo Godó’s La Vanguardia, the highest-circulation daily newspaper based in Barcelona. La Vanguardia uses the Brightcove platform to publish high quality video content across its popular newspaper website, integrating advertising and expanding distribution through search engines and social networks.

“We are optimistic about the prospects for online video in Spain and are planning a major push into professional content and video advertising this year,” said Adam Neff, product manager for media and ad products at Tuenti. “We welcome Brightcove’s entry into the Spanish market and we are confident the company’s presence will accelerate development of the online video ecosystem in Spain.”

“Working with a market pioneer like Brightcove puts us in a unique position to integrate all of our audiovisual content and create an ‘audiovisual marketplace’ where all the online portals of Vocento will be able to share and distribute the online video (either user generated or professional),” said Marcos Enriquez, general manager at Advernet, which is owned by Grupo Vocento. “With Brightcove, we are also able to introduce a range of new advertising and monetization opportunities across our portals, which include Advernet’s Dalealplay.com, the first purely Spanish video portal launched more than three years ago.”

“For the past several years, Sony Music has leveraged the Brightcove platform to roll out innovative online video initiatives to expand our online audience and introduce new ways for music fans to interact with our artists,” said Alvaro Rebollo, digital marketing manager at Sony Music Spain. “We are excited to take advantage of Brightcove’s fully-localized Spanish platform as we continue to expand our online video offerings in Spain and introduce new monetization opportunities through online video advertising.”

“As one of Spain’s leading magazine publishers, we are focused on expanding our online offerings and introducing more ways for our readers to interact with our magazine Web properties,” said Ignacio Bustamante, marketing manager at Grupo V. “The features and capabilities in the Brightcove platform will enable us to roll out a range of new, advertising-supported online video initiatives and will help to extend the reach of our video content throughout Europe.”

“We have integrated the Brightcove online video platform with our e-learning platform, Virtágora 2010, to enhance our informal learning methodology,” said Francesc Fàbregas chief executive officer at GEC. “With Brightcove, we are able to provide more than 200,000 students and organizations in up to 70 learning environments with high quality video content for training programs, while also enabling them to easily share knowledge and reduce the cost and time to performance of the learning process”

“We are excited to take advantage of the Brightcove platform as we launch our new video lifestyle guide website, TQMadrid,” said Miguel Angel Garcia, CEO at TQMadrid. “Brightcove enables us to showcase our video content in a high quality, branded fashion that will keep visitors engaged and drive traffic to our website as opposed to a third party video site like YouTube.”

Brightcove has also partnered with market leading technology and solution providers in Spain to provide value-added services for customers across the country.

“Many of Spain’s largest publishers rely on 24/7 Real Media’s Open AdStream® platform to deliver more relevant advertising in a wide variety of formats, including video,” said Nicolle Pangis, vice president, product management, global media and technology, at 24/7 Real Media. “In extending our partnership with Brightcove into the Spanish market, we are providing professional publishers with turnkey access to Brightcove’s industry leading online video platform and our market leading ad serving technology.”

“As the leading international information technology services company in Spain for more than 40 years, our mission is to offer end-to-end services to help our clients better integrate their business with technology,” said Miguel-Angel Morcuende Monforte, new media business development director at Atos Origin. “Today, more and more organizations are demanding that online video become a central part of their online strategies, and collaborating with Brightcove provides us with a best-in-class online video platform that we can offer to our clients throughout Spain.”

“We are really excited about Brightcove’s expansion in Spain and believe it will be a catalyst for setting professional standards around streaming content distribution in the country” said Oded Lida Greiss, Iberia and Latin America director at Eyeblaster. “The Brightcove platform enables publishers and content owners to monetize their online video content, while Brightcove’s partnership with Eyeblaster assures publishers and advertising agencies that they can still enjoy the same level of reporting, control and creative possibilities when advertising over this content.”

“The Brightcove platform offers media publishers one of the most comprehensive and high quality solutions for publishing and managing their online video content,” said Ed Celis, country manager, Preview Networks, Spain. “We are proud to expand our partnership with Brightcove as we continue to drive the adoption and growth of digital content distribution in Spain.”

“Over the past two years, we have experienced explosive growth across Europe and North America as the video advertising market has continued to evolve,” said Michael Kleindl, investor and Board member at Smartclip Hispania. “Our partnership with Brightcove has helped to drive this growth by expanding the reach of our online video network to many of the world’s leading news and entertainment media organizations. We look forward to working with Brightcove to capitalize on the growth opportunities for online video monetization in the Spanish market in the year ahead.”

Brightcove counts more than 200 technology, distribution and solution partners around the world as part of the Brightcove Alliance, the company’s global partner ecosystem. These partners are building applications and services on top of the Brightcove platform, expanding on the platform’s already advanced capabilities and adding substantial value for Brightcove’s customers worldwide.

Today’s announcement also marks the general availability of the new fully-localized Brightcove online video platform for Spanish speaking customers. Brightcove has extended its existing localized player architecture to include the full suite of platform features and support resources. For more information or to sign up for a trial account for the localized Brightcove online video platform, please visit http://www.brightcove.com/es.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish, distribute and monetize video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 34 countries.

