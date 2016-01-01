Brightcove Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2014 Conference Call and Webcast

BOSTON, Mass. (January 15, 2015) – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year results for the period ended December 31, 2014, after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, February 5, 2015.

In conjunction with this announcement, Brightcove will host a conference call on February 5, 2015 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and current business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available at the "Investors" page of the Company’s website, http://investor.brightcove.com.

To access the call, dial 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available until February 12, 2015 at 877-870-5176 (domestic) or 858-384-5517 (international). The replay conference ID is 13598737. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investor.brightcove.com.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) is a leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has more than 5,500 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company's cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

Investor Contact:

Brian Denyeau

ICR for Brightcove

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

646-277-1251

Media Contact:

Kristin Leighton

Brightcove

kleighton@brightcove.com

617-245-5094