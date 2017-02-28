Brightcove and HubSpot Partner to Bring Video Analytics to Marketers

BOSTON, February 28, 2017 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading provider of cloud services for video, and HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), a leading inbound marketing and sales software company, today announced that they have partnered to provide a seamless integration that brings Brightcove’s video analytics directly into HubSpot’s platform.

“Our customers are savvy, forward-thinking marketers, and we are always looking to provide them with innovative solutions to help them grow,” said Brad Coffey, Chief Strategy Officer at HubSpot. “Video continues to be an important medium for our customers, and we’re excited to be teaming up with Brightcove to bring their robust video analytics directly into our product offering.”

Video traffic is projected to be 82% of consumer internet traffic by 2020, and with consumers increasingly looking to video as their preferred form of content, smart marketers know that analyzing video viewing results lets them more effectively target, prioritize, and track their best prospects. The Brightcove and HubSpot integration delivers on this opportunity by automatically attaching detailed viewership data to contacts and allowing for enhanced lead scoring, automated responses, and capturing leads with custom in-video forms. For example, HubSpot customers using the integration can score leads of those who watch 75% of a video higher than those who watch 25% and then send a specific follow-up email to each set of prospects based on the video that was watched. The end result: increased conversion.

“We’re thrilled to be joining forces with HubSpot, another pillar in the vibrant Boston tech community, to provide marketers across the globe with the best combination of high return technology solutions they need to succeed,” said Caren Cioffi, EVP and GM, enterprise and digital marketing business at Brightcove. “We built a powerful product, Brightcove Audience, specifically for integration use cases like this one, enabling customers to connect video viewing data seamlessly with other tools in their marketing technology stack.”

For more details: HubSpot/Brightcove Integration

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading inbound marketing, sales, and CRM growth stack. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 23,000 customers in more than 90 countries use HubSpot’s award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. HubSpot Marketing includes social media publishing and monitoring, blogging, SEO, website content management, email marketing, marketing automation, and reporting and analytics. HubSpot Sales enables sales and service teams to have more effective conversations with leads, prospects, and customers. HubSpot CRM helps sales teams organize, track, and grow their pipeline. All three platforms integrate right out of the box and are available for free to start. HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal.

The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland (EMEA HQ); Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; and Portsmouth, NH.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has thousands of customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

Press Contacts:

Brightcove (North America):

Tory Kurpeski

Brightcove

(617) 674-6510

press@brightcove.com

Brightcove (Europe):

Rebecca Lake

WE Communications for Brightcove

+ 020 7632 3856

rlake@we-worldwide.com