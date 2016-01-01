Brightcove Achieves New Amazon Web Services Partner Network Digital Media Competency

Underscores Brightcove’s consistent technical proficiency and customer success in helping media companies deliver and monetize video across every device and platform

BOSTON, APRIL 6, 2015 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that Brightcove has achieved the new AWS Partner Network (APN) Digital Media Competency. Brightcove achieved this new Competency based on its technical proficiency and proven track record with Media and Entertainment companies.

The APN Digital Media Competency is the newest Competency added to the APN Competency Program. The program includes APN Partners that have demonstrated success in helping Media and Entertainment companies including, film & TV production, post-production, distributors, OVP and broadcasting, by delivering solutions that assist in the creation, management and distribution of digital content. Brightcove’s suite of cloud-based products provide rich, end-to-end solutions for these industries, as well as scalable standalone building blocks for developers to build custom solutions.

Brightcove customer, T3Media, is just one example of a media company that leverages Brightcove’s technologies hosted on AWS to extend its reach and monetization. “Utilizing Brightcove Zencoder on the AWS Cloud has enabled us to streamline and accelerate video encoding, and allows us to deliver content to more places faster and at lower costs,” said Harris Morris, CEO at T3Media.

Brightcove's Zencoder cloud-based encoding service gives organizations access to unlimited video encoding power through a simple API without the expense and complexity of traditional encoding hardware. Zencoder's VOD service converts videos into interoperable formats so that content publishers can quickly distribute video to consumers on virtually any Internet-connected device. In addition to the VOD encoding service, Brightcove offers the Zencoder Live Cloud Transcoding service that allows publishers to scale live event transcoding and easily deliver high-quality viewing experiences. Zencoder also underpins Brightcove’s flagship product, Brightcove Video Cloud, the complete online video platform for publishing and monetizing video across devices.

“We are honored to be one of the first to achieve the new APN Digital Media Competency proficiency,” said Anil Jain, SVP and GM, Media at Brightcove. “This formal recognition further strengthens the market’s confidence in our operational excellence in working with AWS, and together, we provide media customers with solutions that enable them to drive exceptional results.”

