The AOL On Network Selects Brightcove’s Zencoder to Power Multi-screen Video and On-demand Content

BOSTON, October 17, 2013 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that The AOL On Network, which houses all of AOL's video offerings under one umbrella, has partnered with Brightcove to power transcoding for its 15 content channels. With Brightcove's Zencoder cloud-based encoding service, The AOL On Network is able to rapidly deliver high-quality video on-demand (VOD) content to its fast-growing audience of 71 million consumers on every platform and device.1

"As one of the top two video networks on the Web, we manage a huge volume of video content spanning the news, food, business, entertainment, style, tech, travel and health categories," said Shahar Chaskelevitch, director, head of product marketing for The AOL On Network. "Our goal is to deliver our videos to consumers quickly and on the connected device of their choosing, which requires tremendous video processing power. The Zencoder service gives us impressive time and cost savings throughout our transcoding, storage and delivery workflow."

The AOL On Network selected the Zencoder service for its consistently fast encoding times and its industry-leading support for Apple's HLS protocol. Zencoder's highly optimized MPEG-2 TS packaging and its ability to do transmux-only jobs enable The AOL On Network to realize substantial storage and delivery cost-savings and to provide consumers with a high-quality viewing experience. Zencoder employs a custom-built HLS solution that creates smaller HLS files and repackages MP4s as HLS files. This allows The AOL On Network to deliver segmented HLS content without needing to re-encode the video files.

"We are focused on providing the best possible encoding performance, in terms of speed, reliability and efficiency," said Jon Dahl, vice president of encoding solutions at Brightcove. "The AOL On Network delivers more than 900 million streams per month, and we are delighted that the network can take advantage of the power of our cloud-based encoding solution to help it to scale its video initiatives even further."

The Zencoder service's cloud-based approach gives organizations access to unlimited video encoding power through a simple API, without the expense and complexity of traditional encoding hardware. Zencoder's VOD service converts videos into interoperable formats so that content publishers can quickly distribute video to consumers on virtually any Internet-connected device. In addition to the VOD encoding service, Brightcove also offers the Zencoder Live Cloud Transcoding service that allows publishers to scale live event transcoding and easily deliver high-quality viewing experiences.

