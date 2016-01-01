Advertising Industry Leaders Join Brightcove to Pioneer Development of Internet TV as New Advertising Platform

Adam Gerber, Former MediaVest SVP, and Dina Roman, Former Discovery Networks VP, Join Management Team, and Company Partners with Publicis Groupe Media Ventures

CAMBRIDGE, MASS - NOVEMBER 7, 2005 - Brightcove today announced that two widely recognized advertising industry leaders have joined its management team, and the company has partnered with Publicis Groupe Media Ventures on the development of new advertising and media strategies for Internet TV.

Brightcove provides an online service that gives video producers and programmers the ability to build Internet TV businesses, many of which will be supported through broadband advertising. To lead its advertising business, Brightcove has assembled a team of proven leaders who have pioneered branded content, online creative, and interactive advertising for global brands that include Procter & Gamble, The New York Times, Discovery Communications, Burger King and more.

"The advertising industry is changing rapidly, and the emergence of Internet TV promises to give agencies and marketers major new opportunities to distribute brand messages and marketing content that engage consumers in ways that are impossible in traditional TV," said Jeremy Allaire, founder and CEO of Brightcove. "The advertising executives joining the company understand the significance of this transformation, and we are incredibly excited they will be working with us to help lead the development of Internet TV as an effective advertising and marketing platform."

Adam Gerber is joining the company as vice president of advertising products and strategy. In that capacity he will be responsible for leading the development of new advertising capabilities in the Brightcove service and participating in the standardization process within the industry. An award winning media veteran, Gerber brings more that 15 years of media and emerging technology experience to the management team. Prior to joining Brightcove, Gerber was senior vice president, director of innovation and strategy at MediaVest Worldwide, where he led emerging media and advanced TV initiatives on behalf of some of the largest global consumer packaged goods marketers including Proctor & Gamble. Gerber has also held positions at DMB&B, J. Walter Thompson, AOL, Ammirati Puris Lintas, and Mediaegde:cia working with Fortune 100 companies including UPS, Unilever, Burger King, and AT&T. Adam has been recognized by Mediaweek as a Media All-Star, and he serves on a number of industry advisory groups and standards committees.

Dina Roman is taking over as vice president of national advertising sales. In this role Roman will be responsible for developing and leading the Brightcove advertising sales team and managing ad operations. Roman comes to Brightcove with 20 years of sales management experience at some of the world's leading media brands. Most recently, she was vice president-general sales manager of Discovery Communications' interactive efforts, where she developed and led the interactive advertising sales team for six years. Prior to joining Discovery, Dina was regional director, advertising sales and sponsorships at Disney Online. She got her start in the interactive arena in 1994 at The New York Times Information Services Group, where she and her colleagues developed the original business plans for both The New York Times on the Web and its presence on America Online. Roman started her career at Procter & Gamble, where she helped build sales for many of the company's most iconic brands.

In addition to the new management hires, Brightcove announced it has partnered with Publicis Groupe Media Ventures. Through the partnership, Brightcove is getting advice and consulting from Publicis Groupe media agencies and clients on the development of new advertising strategies for Internet TV and specific capabilities in the Brightcove service. As part of the partnership, Timothy Hanlon, senior vice president, director - emerging contacts, will be representing Publicis Groupe Media Ventures on the Brightcove Advisory Board. Brightcove is building an open advertising platform that any advertiser, advertising agency, or media group can use, and the company will continue to work with any agency or advertiser that wants to use Brightcove to delivery advertising and marketing solutions.

