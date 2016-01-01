ABS-CBN UAAPsports.tv Selects Brightcove Video Cloud to Power Live and On-Demand Sports Channel

ABS-CBN UAAPsports.tv will leverage Video Cloud's proven functionality to deliver enhanced viewing experiences to Filipino sports enthusiasts across the Web, mobile and connected devices

SINGAPORE, October 29, 2014 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that ABS-CBN UAAPsports.tv, an online TV channel owned by the Philippines' largest multimedia conglomerate, the ABS-CBN Corporation, has selected the Brightcove Video Cloud online video platform to power coverage of top local sports leagues from the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) online.

The announcement comes on the back of the launch of the networks' newly re-designed sports website that extends it free-to-air channel (ABS-CBN Sports+Action) and its sports cable TV channel, BALLS, to create a unique and engaging sports hub for all Filipino sports fans.

"Sports is the heart and soul of a passionate nation like the Philippines," said Donald Lim, Chief Digital Officer for ABS-CBN. "Just as we are dedicated to fuelling the Filipino spirit, we are dedicated to providing our audience with the highest-quality video experiences possible on the device of their choice. Brightcove sets the standard for excellence in the online video industry and the range of options the company offers for delivering video across multiple platforms is vital in driving the success of our mobile and online initiatives."

ABS-CBN UAAPsports.tv will leverage Video Cloud to manage and deliver both live and on-demand games from basketball to volleyball, football and badminton. With Video Cloud Smart Players, ABS-CBN can seamlessly deliver video in Flash or HTML5 across smartphones, tablets and more, depending on the viewer's device capabilities. The ability to easily and reliably deliver engaging, high-quality video experiences to more devices, and on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, will enable ABS-CBN to enhance fan engagement and maximise opportunities to reach and grow their audience, wherever they may be.

"Innovative broadcasters like ABS-CBN are constantly seeking out new opportunities afforded by the multi-screen viewing trend," said Dennis Rose, Senior Vice President, Asia-Pacific and Japan at Brightcove. "Traditional media is decreasing in influence amongst the youth and the young adults, especially in this generation of cord-cutters, cord-shavers and cord-nevers. We look forward to growing our partnership with ABS-CBN as they continue to innovate around online video and provide their viewers with access to engaging content on the platform and device of their choosing."

Brightcove also currently powers ABS-CBN's other over-the-top (OTT) channels, ABS-CBN.com, iWantv.com and ABS-CBN News and ABS-CBN Entertainment.

