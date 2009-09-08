ZEIT ONLINE Taps Brightcove to Provide Enhanced Online Video Experiences

Brightcove platform drives increased user engagement and site traffic for Germany’s most widely-read weekly newspaper

BERLIN, Germany, September 8, 2009—Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, today announced that ZEIT ONLINE has selected the company’s platform to deliver a more engaging and user-friendly online video experience for Germany’s most widely-read weekly newspaper, Die Zeit. With Brightcove, ZEIT ONLINE will have the ability to tightly integrate its advertising-supported video with other online content as well as extend its audience reach by giving website visitors the ability to share and embed videos on third party distribution and social media outlets.

“As the clear leader in the industry, Brightcove provides everything we need to publish, distribute and monetize our online video content,” said Christian Röpke, managing director of ZEIT ONLINE. “Video performance and quality are key factors in the success of our online video initiatives, and Brightcove’s track record in both areas is unmatched. Brightcove’s open platform approach and developer resources also enable us to develop new, highly-customized experiences that integrate online video with other website features, which helps to keep visitors on the site longer.”

With Brightcove, ZEIT ONLINE has access to the most comprehensive and advanced features for publishing and distributing online video content and is able to provide a high-quality, interactive and engaging user experience. Brightcove’s advanced sharing features also enable the organization to rapidly expand its online audience in Germany and Europe through third-party distribution and social media outlets. Additionally, Brightcove’s ease of integration with leading advertising networks and servers has enabled ZEIT ONLINE to expand its monetization strategy with new online video advertising opportunities.

“Die Zeit has tremendous brand recognition and has built a substantial online audience through its innovative approach to multichannel publishing,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. “We are excited ZEIT ONLINE has chosen the Brightcove platform to help extend its Web video offerings and grow its advertising-supported online video business.”

