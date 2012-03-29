Tribeca Film Festival Teams with Brightcove to Power Online Video Initiatives

Brightcove Video Cloud enables the organization to expand the reach of video content to new devices and audiences around the world



BOSTON, March 29, 2012 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced that the Tribeca Film Festival, presented by American Express, is leveraging the Brightcove Video Cloud online video platform to support a range of exciting new video initiatives for the 2012 Festival, which runs from April 18 - 29 in New York. With Video Cloud, the Tribeca Film Festival is able to offer high quality, HTML5 and Flash-based video content that works across desktops and devices and showcases this year’s films, interviews with artists and filmmakers, daily video highlights, panels and presentations, filmmaker bios, and a deep archive of past Festival content.



“The mission of our organization is to provide artists with unique platforms to expand the audience for their works and to broaden the access point for consumers to experience independent film and culture,” said Matt Spangler, EVP, Marketing & Content, Tribeca Enterprises. “Partnering with Brightcove enables us to extend the reach of our video content to fans around the world and ensure the highest quality viewing experience possible across desktops, smartphones and tablets.”



“The Tribeca Film Festival has done a tremendous job of evolving its online video offerings to provide fans around the world with more ways to experience the event and the great work being showcased each year,” said Jeff Whatcott, chief marketing officer at Brightcove. “We are excited to be the official online video platform for the Festival again this year, helping to deliver a top notch user experience for viewers and drive broad awareness for the Festival and its films.”



