Fox Latin American Channels Launches Online VOD Service with Brightcove Online Video Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 13, 2009—Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, today announced that Fox Latin American Channels has chosen to build its online VOD service on the Brightcove platform. Brightcove is enabling Fox Latin American Channels to deliver more than 800 hours of premium, advertising-supported, long-form video content in Spanish and Portuguese from some of the network's most popular shows through its Mundo Fox portal (http://www.mundofox.com and http://www.mundofox.com.br). In the short time since launching the new online VOD initiative on June 16th, Fox Latin American Channels has already generated 1.5 million unique users and 2.5 million page views for Mundo Fox.

"We're proud to expand our online video offering to include premium and long-form content particularly as demand from consumers and advertisers grows throughout Latin America," said Pablo Silva, vice president of global online publishing of Fox International Channels. "This is not about just publishing videos online," added Silva. "Our long-term goal is to become one of the most popular and profitable video destinations in our markets, propelled by our flagship TV properties and brands as well as platforms such as Brightcove."

Brightcove's long-form delivery capabilities enable Fox Latin American Channels to deliver up to HD-quality full episodes and clips of popular series like 24, Family Guy and Burn Notice from a range of channels and properties, including 20th Century Fox, Fox, FX and National Geographic. Brightcove also provides the best user experience possible by optimizing video delivery for any end user network condition.

"We're excited to work with Fox Latin American Channels as they continue to expand their long-form on-demand offerings, which include some of the most highly sought after entertainment programming on the Web," said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove's chairman and chief executive officer. "Fox Latin American Channels continues to be at the forefront of innovation when it comes to online video and on-demand viewing, and we're proud that the Brightcove online video platform has been chosen to support their ongoing efforts in Latin America and around the world."

Fox Latin American Channel runs and operates channels, websites, original production and monetization for a variety of network brands in Latin America, including Fox, FX, Fox Life, Fox Sports, Fox News, National Geographic Channel, National Geographic Music, Universal Channel, Hallmark Channel, Utilísima, SPEED Channel, Baby TV Channel, .Fox Networks, BienSimple, Fox Toma 1 and Fox Telecolombia. Fox Latin American Channels and Fox International Channels are wholly owned by The News Corporation Limited [NASDAQ: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV].

