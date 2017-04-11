Brightcove Launches Powerful, Scalable, Cost-Effective Live Video Platform

Brightcove Live delivers seamless monetization and clipping for live events and 24/7 channels

BOSTON, April 11, 2017 - Responding to the explosive consumer demand for live streaming of events and 24/7 channels across all screens, Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, has launched Brightcove Live. The API-driven platform augments scalable live streaming with server-side ad insertion (SSAI), cloud DVR, content encryption, on-the-fly clipping, and seamless VOD asset creation. Brightcove Live has been successfully deployed for major global sporting events and simulcast linear television channels. Seven West Media, which owns and operates Australia’s largest independent media portfolio, used the Live product while it was still in beta, for the purpose of workflow improvement using the Live-to-VOD feature. During the Australian Open, the broadcaster was able to stream action from 16 different courts within an hour of each match’s completion and publish more than 400 clips, such as interviews with the players and match highlights.

Media companies face three key challenges as articulated in Brightcove’s Manifesto for Transforming the Experience and Economics of Online Video Media in 2017: improving viewing experiences, increasing video-based revenue opportunities, and reducing the costs of operating a video business across platforms. Brightcove Live empowers media organizations to deliver and monetize broadcast-like experiences for live events and 24/7 channels while diminishing the cost and complexity of live streaming.

With Brightcove Live, live streaming is both a powerful, standalone service and part of a broader, holistic video solution. Seven West Media demonstrated the power of Brightcove Live as a standalone service, with the ability to push content to other platforms for publishing, syndication and social media consumption. Brightcove Live also integrates seamlessly with Video Cloud to leverage Video Cloud’s best-in-class tools for monetization and analytics and its rich ecosystem of broadcast and publishing technology partners.

“Brightcove has been a long term partner of Seven West Media and our Product & Technology team,” said Damian McNamara, Head of Digital Video, Infrastructure & Operations at Seven Network. “The Live-to-VOD feature made it easy for us to publish videos to our content-hungry sports viewers close to match end. We are always looking for ways to improve the viewing experience; being able to give fans the content they want quickly is incredibly important. We look forward to continuing to deliver the biggest events in sports.”

"With Brightcove Live, we're directly addressing problems facing publishers and broadcasters today - how to deliver and monetize live events and linear channels using simple but flexible tools, without breaking the bank," said Anil Jain, executive vice president and general manager of media at Brightcove. “We continue to invest heavily in innovation and Brightcove Live is the type of advancement that provides our customers with the performance and efficiency they need in a highly competitive marketplace.”

Brightcove is the live streaming partner of NAB Show 2017, where it will be demonstrating Brightcove Live at booth 2724 in the Upper South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

To learn more about Brightcove Live, please visit: https://www.brightcove.com/en/live.

