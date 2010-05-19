Brightcove Launches Operations in France

Announces Key Personnel, Strategic Partnerships and Major New Customers

PARIS, May 19, 2010—Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today announced its continued expansion in Europe with the official launch of company operations in France. Brightcove’s increased investment and commitment to the French market includes a new office in Paris, as well as the appointment of industry veteran and proven sales leader, Henri Hallynck, to director of regional sales for France. Brightcove today also announced a strategic partnership with market-leading solutions provider, Hub’Sales, and major new customer wins with Société Générale, Audi France, and Roche.

“In the past year, we have seen substantial growth and momentum in the French market as more brand marketers and media businesses leverage online video platforms to build their online audience, increase viewer engagement, and generate revenue,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. “This increased customer demand coupled with our ongoing strategic partnerships have helped to accelerate the adoption of our platform in France, and the addition of Mr. Hallynck to our team will be instrumental in achieving the next level of growth for Brightcove in the country.”

The Brightcove online video platform is the most widely-adopted software for publishing and distributing professional video on the Web. More than 1,500 customers in 45 countries rely on Brightcove for video content management, player publishing, video syndication, monetization and analytics. In addition, Brightcove has recently introduced a series of solutions that will enable organizations throughout France to deliver high quality mobile video experiences across HTML5 and Adobe Flash-compatible devices, as well as the ability to distribute video content to Internet-connected TVs. Brightcove also provides broadcasters and TV programmers with everything needed to operate rich, branded catch-up TV viewing and authenticated TV Everywhere services.

Brightcove’s operations in France will be led out of the company’s Paris headquarters by Henri Hallynck. Prior to Brightcove, Mr. Hallynck served as business development manager for Vizelia, and as sales director for Kewego, where he was instrumental in building the company’s sales organization and driving revenue growth of 250 percent. Mr. Hallynck will report to Brightcove’s senior vice president of sales for EMEA, Vanessa Wade.

Brightcove sits at the center of a global ecosystem of technology and solution providers that are building applications and services on top of the Brightcove platform. Pioneering the introduction of the Brightcove platform in France has been Hub’Sales, which provides professional services, consulting, development and support to organizations throughout France. Together, Hub’Sales and Brightcove are providing cutting edge online video technology, solutions and support to customers in a variety of industries, including Société Générale and Audi France.

“The French market provides a unique opportunity for Brightcove and Hub’Sales to drive the adoption of online video platforms and services that enable organizations of all kinds to deliver high quality video experiences,” said Eric Dumain, Hub’Sales president and founder. “We are proud to support Brightcove’s official launch in France, and look forward to continuing our successful partnership in the future as we expand our joint customer base in the country.”

Société Générale, Audi France, and Roche join a fast-growing list of Brightcove customers in France taking advantage of the platform to deliver high quality video experiences across the Web and mobile devices.

France represents the fourth European country where Brightcove has established official company operations. Brightcove launched its UK operations in 2007, followed by an office in Hamburg, Germany in 2008 and Barcelona, Spain earlier this year.

