Brightcove Announces Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020

“Brightcove is focused on supporting our customers as they adjust their businesses for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recent release of Brightcove Engage and Brightcove Continuum are the latest examples of how we empower organizations to increase engagement and connectivity with their employees and customers,” said
Ray added, “We are pleased with the progress we are making on our strategic initiatives and customer response to our new products, particularly Brightcove Beacon™. While the near-term outlook is uncertain due to COVID-19, we remain confident the investments we have made in our products and our go-to-market team will deliver strong returns over time.”
First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:
● Revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was
● Gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 was
● Loss from operations was
● Net loss was
● Adjusted EBITDA was
● Cash flow provided by operations was
● Free cash flow was negative
● Cash and cash equivalents were
A Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
Other First Quarter and Recent Highlights:
● Average annual subscription revenue per premium customer was
● Recurring dollar retention rate was 88% in the first quarter of 2020, versus our historical target of the low to mid-90 percent range.
● Ended the quarter with 3,498 customers, of which 2,293 were premium.
● New customers and customers who expanded their relationship during the first quarter include:
● Announced Brightcove Engage, a purpose-built application developed for internal communications professionals to inform employees using the most powerful and effective means of communications ever created: mobile video. With templates for quickly organizing content, analytics for monitoring engagement, and enterprise-grade security and stability, Brightcove Engage streamlines internal communications using the power of video.
● Announced Brightcove Continuum, a new business continuity suite to support business communication functions across the enterprise. By leveraging live and on-demand streaming services, organizations can employ the use of video to stay connected to employees and customers. Launching through direct and channel sales, Brightcove Continuum is available to all organizations looking to strategically manage video communications.
● Announced the launch of PLAY TV, an innovative over-the-top streaming experience with the most must-watch content focused on video, coming in May. Utilizing Brightcove Beacon, PLAY TV will become a trusted source for viewers on the changing world of video and will include inspiring live keynotes, along with channels offering thought leadership, customer stories, video best practices and more.
Business Outlook
Based on information as of today,
Second Quarter 2020:
● Revenue is expected to be in the range of
● Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of
● Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of a loss of
● Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share is expected to be
Conference Call Information
Brightcove will host a conference call today,
About
We are the people behind the world’s leading video technology platform. With our award-winning technology and services, we help organizations in more than 70 countries meet business challenges and create strategic opportunities by inspiring, entertaining, and engaging their audiences through video.
Since Brightcove was established in 2004, we have consistently pushed boundaries to create a platform for people who are serious about video: one that is robust, scalable, and intuitive. Benefiting from a global infrastructure, unrivalled customer support, an extensive partner ecosystem, and relentless investment in R&D, Brightcove video sets the standard for professional grade video management, distribution, and monetization. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning our financial guidance for the second fiscal quarter of 2020, our position to execute on our growth strategy, and our ability to expand our leadership position and market opportunity. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including our business operations, as well as its impact on the general economic and financial market conditions; our ability to retain existing customers and acquire new ones; our history of losses; the timing and successful integration of the Ooyala acquisition; expectations regarding the widespread adoption of customer demand for our products; the effects of increased competition and commoditization of services we offer, including data delivery and storage; keeping up with the rapid technological change required to remain competitive in our industry; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit additional highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Brightcove has provided in this release the non-GAAP financial measures of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. Brightcove uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating Brightcove's ongoing operational performance. Brightcove believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Brightcove’s industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. As noted, the non-GAAP financial results discussed above of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share exclude stock-based compensation expense, the amortization of acquired intangible assets and merger-related expenses. The non-GAAP financial results discussed above of adjusted EBITDA is defined as consolidated net income (loss), plus stock-based compensation expense, the amortization of acquired intangible assets, merger-related expenses, restructuring, depreciation expense, other income/expense, including interest expense and interest income, and the provision for income taxes. Merger-related expenses include fees incurred in connection with an acquisition. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As previously mentioned, a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. The Company’s earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found on the Investors section of the Company’s web site at http://www.brightcove.com.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
32,089
|
|
$
|
22,759
|
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance
|
|
27,334
|
|
|
31,181
|
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
14,876
|
|
|
11,884
|
|Total current assets
|
|
74,299
|
|
|
65,824
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
|
13,383
|
|
|
12,086
|
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|
|
14,900
|
|
|
16,912
|
|Intangible assets, net
|
|
12,903
|
|
|
13,875
|
|
|
60,902
|
|
|
60,902
|
|Other assets
|
|
2,984
|
|
|
3,268
|
|Total assets
|
$
|
179,371
|
|
$
|
172,867
|
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|
$
|
12,428
|
|
$
|
9,917
|
|Accrued expenses
|
|
19,661
|
|
|
20,925
|
|Operating lease liability
|
|
5,875
|
|
|
6,174
|
|Deferred revenue
|
|
52,356
|
|
|
49,260
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
90,320
|
|
|
86,276
|
|Operating lease liability, net of current portion
|
|
9,953
|
|
|
11,701
|
|Debt
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
-
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
538
|
|
|
767
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
110,811
|
|
|
98,744
|
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock
|
|
39
|
|
|
39
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
279,114
|
|
|
276,365
|
|
|
(871
|
)
|
|
(871
|
)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(1,244
|
)
|
|
(785
|
)
|Accumulated deficit
|
|
(208,478
|
)
|
|
(200,625
|
)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
68,560
|
|
|
74,123
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
179,371
|
|
$
|
172,867
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|Revenue:
|Subscription and support revenue
|
$
|
44,658
|
|
$
|
38,877
|
|Professional services and other revenue
|
|
1,995
|
|
|
2,959
|
|Total revenue
|
|
46,653
|
|
|
41,836
|
|Cost of revenue: (1) (2)
|Cost of subscription and support revenue
|
|
16,748
|
|
|
14,170
|
|Cost of professional services and other revenue
|
|
1,894
|
|
|
2,576
|
|Total cost of revenue
|
|
18,642
|
|
|
16,746
|
|Gross profit
|
|
28,011
|
|
|
25,090
|
|Operating expenses: (1) (2)
|Research and development
|
|
8,853
|
|
|
7,394
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|
14,174
|
|
|
14,256
|
|General and administrative
|
|
6,532
|
|
|
5,261
|
|Merger-related
|
|
5,509
|
|
|
2,932
|
|Total operating expenses
|
|
35,068
|
|
|
29,843
|
|Loss from operations
|
|
(7,057
|
)
|
|
(4,753
|
)
|Other (expense) income, net
|
|
(468
|
)
|
|
(55
|
)
|Net loss before income taxes
|
|
(7,525
|
)
|
|
(4,808
|
)
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
328
|
|
|
175
|
|Net loss
|
$
|
(7,853
|
)
|
$
|
(4,983
|
)
|Net (loss) income per share—basic and diluted
|Basic
|
$
|
(0.20
|
)
|
$
|
(0.14
|
)
|Diluted
|
|
(0.20
|
)
|
|
(0.14
|
)
|Weighted-average shares—basic and diluted
|Basic
|
|
38,981
|
|
|
36,677
|
|Diluted
|
|
38,981
|
|
|
36,677
|
|(1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items:
|Cost of subscription and support revenue
|
$
|
190
|
|
$
|
119
|
|Cost of professional services and other revenue
|
|
80
|
|
|
84
|
|Research and development
|
|
440
|
|
|
263
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|
911
|
|
|
458
|
|General and administrative
|
|
997
|
|
|
500
|
|(2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in the above line items:
|Cost of subscription and support revenue
|
$
|
495
|
|
$
|
255
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|
477
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
|Operating activities
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|Net loss
|
$
|
(7,853
|
)
|
$
|
(4,983
|
)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
2,408
|
|
|
1,713
|
|Stock-based compensation
|
|
2,618
|
|
|
1,424
|
|Provision for reserves on accounts receivable
|
|
275
|
|
|
70
|
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|
|
3,607
|
|
|
(2,033
|
)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
(1,843
|
)
|
|
(803
|
)
|Other assets
|
|
195
|
|
|
92
|
|Accounts payable
|
|
2,364
|
|
|
715
|
|Accrued expenses
|
|
(2,264
|
)
|
|
353
|
|Operating leases
|
|
(34
|
)
|
|
(68
|
)
|Deferred revenue
|
|
2,968
|
|
|
3,783
|
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
2,441
|
|
|
263
|
|Investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment, net of returns
|
|
(720
|
)
|
|
(244
|
)
|Capitalization of internal-use software costs
|
|
(1,973
|
)
|
|
(946
|
)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(2,693
|
)
|
|
(1,190
|
)
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
36
|
|
|
625
|
|Proceeds from debt
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
-
|
|Other financing activities
|
|
(26
|
)
|
|
(58
|
)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
10,010
|
|
|
567
|
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(428
|
)
|
|
2
|
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
9,330
|
|
|
(358
|
)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
22,759
|
|
|
29,306
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
32,089
|
|
$
|
28,948
|
|Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit, GAAP Loss From Operations, GAAP Net Loss and GAAP Net Loss Per Share to
|Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Income From Operations, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|GROSS PROFIT:
|GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
28,011
|
|
$
|
25,090
|
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
270
|
|
|
203
|
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
495
|
|
|
255
|
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
28,776
|
|
$
|
25,548
|
|LOSS FROM OPERATIONS:
|GAAP loss from operations
|
$
|
(7,057
|
)
|
$
|
(4,753
|
)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
2,618
|
|
|
1,424
|
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
972
|
|
|
416
|
|Merger-related
|
|
5,509
|
|
|
2,932
|
|Restructuring
|
|
229
|
|
|
-
|
|Non-GAAP income from operations
|
$
|
2,271
|
|
$
|
19
|
|NET LOSS:
|GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(7,853
|
)
|
$
|
(4,983
|
)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
2,618
|
|
|
1,424
|
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
972
|
|
|
416
|
|Merger-related
|
|
5,509
|
|
|
2,932
|
|Restructuring
|
|
229
|
|
|
-
|
|Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
1,475
|
|
$
|
(211
|
)
|GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
|
$
|
(0.20
|
)
|
$
|
(0.14
|
)
|Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net loss per share
|
|
38,981
|
|
|
36,677
|
|Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
|
|
39,449
|
|
|
36,677
|
|Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|Net loss
|
$
|
(7,853
|
)
|
$
|
(4,983
|
)
|Other expense, net
|
|
468
|
|
|
55
|
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
328
|
|
|
175
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
2,408
|
|
|
1,713
|
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
2,618
|
|
|
1,424
|
|Merger-related
|
|
5,509
|
|
|
2,932
|
|Restructuring
|
|
229
|
|
|
-
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
3,707
|
|
$
|
1,316
|
