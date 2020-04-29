Brightcove Announces Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020

BOSTON --(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr. 29, 2020-- Brightcove Inc. (Nasdaq: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 .

“Brightcove is focused on supporting our customers as they adjust their businesses for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recent release of Brightcove Engage and Brightcove Continuum are the latest examples of how we empower organizations to increase engagement and connectivity with their employees and customers,” said Jeff Ray , Brightcove’s Chief Executive Officer.

Ray added, “We are pleased with the progress we are making on our strategic initiatives and customer response to our new products, particularly Brightcove Beacon™. While the near-term outlook is uncertain due to COVID-19, we remain confident the investments we have made in our products and our go-to-market team will deliver strong returns over time.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

● Revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $46.7 million , an increase of 12% compared to $41.8 million for the first quarter of 2019. Subscription and support revenue was $44.7 million , an increase of 15% compared to $38.9 million for the first quarter of 2019.

● Gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 was $28.0 million , representing a gross margin of 60% compared to a gross profit of $25.1 million for the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 was $28.8 million , representing a non-GAAP gross margin of 62%, compared to a non-GAAP gross profit of $25.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets.

● Loss from operations was $7.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to a loss of $4.8 million for the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes stock-based compensation expense, the amortization of acquired intangible assets and merger-related expense, was $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $19,000 during the first quarter of 2019.

● Net loss was $7.9 million , or $0.20 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020. This compares to a net loss of $5.0 million , or $0.14 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income, which excludes stock-based compensation expense, the amortization of acquired intangible assets, merger-related expense and restructuring was $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $211,000 for the first quarter of 2019, or $0.01 per diluted share.

● Adjusted EBITDA was $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense, merger-related expense, restructuring, the amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation expense, other income/expense and the provision for income taxes.

● Cash flow provided by operations was $2.4 million for the first quarter for 2020, compared to $263,000 for the first quarter of 2019.

● Free cash flow was negative $252,000 after the company invested $2.7 million in capital expenditures and capitalization of internal-use software during the first quarter of 2020. Free cash flow was negative $927,000 for the first quarter of 2019.

● Cash and cash equivalents were $32.1 million as of March 31, 2020 compared to $22.8 million on December 31, 2019 .

A Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Other First Quarter and Recent Highlights:

● Average annual subscription revenue per premium customer was $84,600 in the first quarter of 2020, excluding starter customers who had average annualized revenue of $4,500 per customer. This compares to $77,800 in the comparable period in 2019.

● Recurring dollar retention rate was 88% in the first quarter of 2020, versus our historical target of the low to mid-90 percent range.

● Ended the quarter with 3,498 customers, of which 2,293 were premium.

● New customers and customers who expanded their relationship during the first quarter include: Dell , Wendy’s Merck, Feel Communications , New England Sports Network and Barbri.

● Announced Brightcove Engage, a purpose-built application developed for internal communications professionals to inform employees using the most powerful and effective means of communications ever created: mobile video. With templates for quickly organizing content, analytics for monitoring engagement, and enterprise-grade security and stability, Brightcove Engage streamlines internal communications using the power of video.

● Announced Brightcove Continuum, a new business continuity suite to support business communication functions across the enterprise. By leveraging live and on-demand streaming services, organizations can employ the use of video to stay connected to employees and customers. Launching through direct and channel sales, Brightcove Continuum is available to all organizations looking to strategically manage video communications.

● Announced the launch of PLAY TV, an innovative over-the-top streaming experience with the most must-watch content focused on video, coming in May. Utilizing Brightcove Beacon, PLAY TV will become a trusted source for viewers on the changing world of video and will include inspiring live keynotes, along with channels offering thought leadership, customer stories, video best practices and more.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, April 29, 2020 , the Company is issuing the following financial guidance. In light of the current COVID-19 crisis, Brightcove is withdrawing its full-year 2020 guidance provided on February 19, 2020 . The company will reassess this position based on its review of the macroeconomic recovery at the end of the second quarter.

Second Quarter 2020:

● Revenue is expected to be in the range of $44.5 million to $46.0 million , including approximately $2.2 million of professional services revenue.

● Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $1.7 million to $0.2 million , which excludes stock-based compensation of approximately $2.0 million , the amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately $0.8 million , restructuring of approximately $0.9 million and merger-related expenses of $0.1 million .

● Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of a loss of $0.5 million to an adjusted EBITDA gain of $1.0 million , which excludes stock-based compensation of approximately $2.0 million , the amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately $0.8 million , restructuring of approximately $0.9 million , merger-related expenses of $0.1 million , depreciation expense of approximately $1.2 million and other income/expense and the provision for income taxes of approximately $0.3 million .

● Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share is expected to be $0.05 to $0.01 , which excludes stock-based compensation of approximately $2.0 million , the amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately $0.8 million , restructuring of approximately $0.9 million , merger-related expenses of $0.1 million , and assumes approximately 39.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding.

Brightcove Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,089 $ 22,759 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 27,334 31,181 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,876 11,884 Total current assets 74,299 65,824 Property and equipment, net 13,383 12,086 Operating lease right-of-use asset 14,900 16,912 Intangible assets, net 12,903 13,875 Goodwill 60,902 60,902 Other assets 2,984 3,268 Total assets $ 179,371 $ 172,867 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,428 $ 9,917 Accrued expenses 19,661 20,925 Operating lease liability 5,875 6,174 Deferred revenue 52,356 49,260 Total current liabilities 90,320 86,276 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 9,953 11,701 Debt 10,000 - Other liabilities 538 767 Total liabilities 110,811 98,744 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 39 39 Additional paid-in capital 279,114 276,365 Treasury stock, at cost (871 ) (871 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,244 ) (785 ) Accumulated deficit (208,478 ) (200,625 ) Total stockholders’ equity 68,560 74,123 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 179,371 $ 172,867

Brightcove Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31 , 2020 2019 Revenue: Subscription and support revenue $ 44,658 $ 38,877 Professional services and other revenue 1,995 2,959 Total revenue 46,653 41,836 Cost of revenue: (1) (2) Cost of subscription and support revenue 16,748 14,170 Cost of professional services and other revenue 1,894 2,576 Total cost of revenue 18,642 16,746 Gross profit 28,011 25,090 Operating expenses: (1) (2) Research and development 8,853 7,394 Sales and marketing 14,174 14,256 General and administrative 6,532 5,261 Merger-related 5,509 2,932 Total operating expenses 35,068 29,843 Loss from operations (7,057 ) (4,753 ) Other (expense) income, net (468 ) (55 ) Net loss before income taxes (7,525 ) (4,808 ) Provision for income taxes 328 175 Net loss $ (7,853 ) $ (4,983 ) Net (loss) income per share—basic and diluted Basic $ (0.20 ) $ (0.14 ) Diluted (0.20 ) (0.14 ) Weighted-average shares—basic and diluted Basic 38,981 36,677 Diluted 38,981 36,677 (1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items: Cost of subscription and support revenue $ 190 $ 119 Cost of professional services and other revenue 80 84 Research and development 440 263 Sales and marketing 911 458 General and administrative 997 500 (2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in the above line items: Cost of subscription and support revenue $ 495 $ 255 Sales and marketing 477 161

Brightcove Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31 , Operating activities 2020 2019 Net loss $ (7,853 ) $ (4,983 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,408 1,713 Stock-based compensation 2,618 1,424 Provision for reserves on accounts receivable 275 70 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,607 (2,033 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,843 ) (803 ) Other assets 195 92 Accounts payable 2,364 715 Accrued expenses (2,264 ) 353 Operating leases (34 ) (68 ) Deferred revenue 2,968 3,783 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,441 263 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment, net of returns (720 ) (244 ) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (1,973 ) (946 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,693 ) (1,190 ) Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 36 625 Proceeds from debt 10,000 - Other financing activities (26 ) (58 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 10,010 567 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (428 ) 2 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 9,330 (358 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 22,759 29,306 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 32,089 $ 28,948

Brightcove Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit, GAAP Loss From Operations, GAAP Net Loss and GAAP Net Loss Per Share to Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Income From Operations, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31 , 2020 2019 GROSS PROFIT: GAAP gross profit $ 28,011 $ 25,090 Stock-based compensation expense 270 203 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 495 255 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 28,776 $ 25,548 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS: GAAP loss from operations $ (7,057 ) $ (4,753 ) Stock-based compensation expense 2,618 1,424 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 972 416 Merger-related 5,509 2,932 Restructuring 229 - Non-GAAP income from operations $ 2,271 $ 19 NET LOSS: GAAP net loss $ (7,853 ) $ (4,983 ) Stock-based compensation expense 2,618 1,424 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 972 416 Merger-related 5,509 2,932 Restructuring 229 - Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,475 $ (211 ) GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.20 ) $ (0.14 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ (0.01 ) Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 38,981 36,677 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share 39,449 36,677

Brightcove Inc. Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31 , 2020 2019 Net loss $ (7,853 ) $ (4,983 ) Other expense, net 468 55 Provision for income taxes 328 175 Depreciation and amortization 2,408 1,713 Stock-based compensation expense 2,618 1,424 Merger-related 5,509 2,932 Restructuring 229 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,707 $ 1,316

