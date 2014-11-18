New Brightcove System Status Page

We are excited to announce the launch of the new and improved Brightcove System Status Page, effective today!

The newly revamped page makes it dramatically easier for users to subscribe to updates by simply clicking on the subscribe button and entering in an email address. We are deeply committed to our clients and are confident this new page will allow us to evolve and enhance our communication process.

Other exciting improvements to the page include a new responsive, mobile-friendly design that can be accessed on all of your favorite devices. Additionally, in the future the new System Status Page will be tightly integrated within our product and service UIs for added convenience.

If you have any questions about the new page, please contact the Brightcove Support team. We appreciate your feedback, so feel free to send it our way!

Please note that if you were subscribed to receive updates from the prior System Status Page, you will need to re-subscribe to the new page in order to continue to receive updates.