How to Turn Your Virtual Experiences Into Dollar Signs

Virtual events are a fantastic way to attract an unlimited number of viewers from anywhere in the world. But, did you know that virtual events can also drive revenue?

Here are some tips that we've seen help brands turn their virtual experiences into dollar signs.

Do you like the idea of being seen by a big audience? Sponsors do too.

Companies can now reach and connect with wider global audiences than they ever could with in-person events – and that reach is just as appealing to sponsors as it is to the businesses hosting the events.

The larger the audience, the larger the conversation.

Here are a few things you can offer your sponsors to drive value:

Sponsorship of the overall event or of particular tracks and sessions.

Speaking opportunities.

Ad placement before, during, and/or after video sessions.

Logo placement on your video player or window.

Video analytics and data.

And, you have the flexibility to price or bundle these sponsorships in whatever way works for you and your sponsors.

Delivering premium content gives both you and your attendees options for how deep to dig in.

You've got stacks upon stacks of insights, trends, how-tos, and industry best practices, but what's the best way to make the most of your virtual event's content?

Flexibility is the name of the game when it comes to virtual event monetization. Here are a few ways you can monetize and structure your content:

Give attendees the opportunity to pay for access to incredibly valuable or on-demand content.

Create a tiered structure with a few pricing levels that provide access to increasing amounts of content.

Organize your content by track and allow attendees to pay for access to those tracks that interest them.

If you’re planning a virtual or hybrid event, we’d love to help. Get in touch with us here.