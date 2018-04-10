Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding

BOSTON, April 10, 2018 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, announced today that Young Hollywood has implemented its Context Aware Encoding, enabling the company to deliver an exceptional end-user experience to its audience while making more efficient use of bandwidth and saving on storage and video operations.

During the company’s first few weeks of use, Young Hollywood, saw a 20 percent savings in storage and a 17 percent savings in bandwidth, while its OTT channel, Young Hollywood TV, realized a 23 percent savings in storage and a 35 percent saving in bandwidth.

As one of the leading producers and distributors of celebrity-driven digital media, Young Hollywood has solidified itself as the go-to entertainment source among millennial and Generation Z audiences. Since Young Hollywood’s debut in 2007, its entire digital video ecosystem has been supported by Brightcove technology. With its massive distribution network and extensive viewership, delivering top-quality content in the most efficient way possible is Young Hollywood’s top priority. The company enabled Context Aware Encoding to accelerate internal cost savings while improving playback quality.

“Based on historical viewing patterns of content across Young Hollywood and Young Hollywood TV, these innovations at the platform level are allowing us to forecast a much more efficient use of bandwidth that won’t compromise the end user viewing experience,” R.J. Williams, CEO, Young Hollywood, said. “Brightcove is a trusted partner that continuously helps us to distribute our content to our audiences across the globe in a cost effective manner without compromising on experience. We are excited about the new technologies coming out of Brightcove, and are thrilled we are in the position to be among the first to implement them and see real results.”

“It is exciting to see customers benefit from Context Aware Encoding and seeing results so quickly. It validates one of the fundamental objectives we articulated in our Media Manifesto - Context Aware Encoding helps reduce the operational costs of running a video business,” Anil Jain, executive vice president and general manager, Media Business Unit, Brightcove, said. “We’re proud of this patent pending technology that helps deliver a high quality video experience while reducing bandwidth and storage costs.”

Context Aware Encoding is a patent-pending technology that uses machine learning to optimize encoding settings on a per-video and delivery context basis. The technology is proven to reduce storage and bandwidth costs associated with video delivery without compromising visual quality. The results above are specific to Young Hollywood, however customers can see up to 50 percent savings on storage and bandwidth costs using Context Aware Encoding, which is now available to all Brightcove customers.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has thousands of customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

About Young Hollywood

Founded by R.J. Williams in 2007, Young Hollywood is the Leading Celebrity and Lifestyle Network for Millennials. Young Hollywood is available on digital, social, television and mobile in over 160 countries and in over 120 million homes. In addition to financing, producing and distributing over 500 hours of original programming annually, the company’s activities include owning and operating several leading entertainment digital platforms, a 24/7 OTT Network and licensing the Young Hollywood trademark globally for a range of consumer products and services. For more information, visit www.yhworldwide.com

