HeroTalkies Taps Brightcove to Stream Tamil Entertainment to Global Audiences

Chennai, October 30, 2017 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced it is powering the online Tamil movie destination, HeroTalkies. Catering to the Indian diaspora across the world, HeroTalkies offers a subscription based, on-demand entertainment service across a variety of platforms and devices.

HeroTalkies’ mission is to provide a cultural connect to Tamil audiences around the world through Tamil movies, TV shows, and original content. HeroTalkies’ content strategy has been to serve up eight movies per month in VOD format, releasing them 3-4 weeks after the national theatre release in India.

The service, although not available in India, caters to the global Indian diaspora with around 165,000 active users and growing. The global Tamil audience is accustomed to watching at least one new movie per week, and with at least 150 new Tamil movies released every year, access to movies outside of India has been primarily served by piracy sites. HeroTalkies spotted this market opportunity and created an online streaming service to deliver all new Tamil movies legally. HeroTalkies monetises the service using a subscription model with monthly fee or annual fee options.

“When we spotted that there was an overseas appetite for Tamil content that was being served by piracy sites, we knew that HeroTalkies was the answer but we had no idea how to launch or even start an OTT service. We didn’t even have any background in broadcast technology or in digital. But what we did know was that we needed to ensure that our viewers did not experience pixelated screens, buffering or bad audio that could easily ruin the movie-watching experience. With high-speed streaming, HD-quality content, and a future-ready cloud architecture powered by Brightcove, we are well equipped to deliver a world class online entertainment experience for our viewers, anytime and everytime,” Aathitiyan VS, Co-Founder and managing director of HeroTalkies, said.

“With Brightcove, there is no need for local transcoding workflow and we have the option to deliver through multiple CDNs. To add, we are also able to use our own CMS and integrate Brightcove Video Cloud using the APIs, which were very convenient for us. Again, we are not the technology experts. We are the content experts so it was a peace of mind to the leave the technology know-how for Brightcove to manage,” Aathitiyan, added.

“HeroTalkies is an inspiring tale of a startup who diligently researched the kind of technology stack that would make or break their business. We love working with companies who push us to consistently deliver on the high expectations. This is the kind of trust and true partnership that Brightcove strives to be associated with,” Ben Morrell, general manager of Brightcove in Asia, said.

