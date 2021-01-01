No results found

Consulting Services

Brightcove Global Consulting offers start-to-finish strategy, design and development services to accelerate your time-to-market.
Why Brightcove Consulting Services?
Our team consists of experts in developing digital solutions that can help you revolutionize the way you deliver video experiences to your users.
  • We have successfully delivered hundreds of projects for our Global set of clients
  • We are tightly coupled with our products and newest technologies
  • We can help you take full advantage of new Brightcove functionality like our mobile SDKs , Analytics package and Advertising plug-ins
  • We allow you to focus your in-house resources on areas where they are the experts
  • We can help you deliver video experiences that give your customers the best quality, reliability, innovation and customer experiences
Ensure your success With The Brightcove Platform
  • Refine your key strategies and tactics
  • Leverage our experience and frameworks
  • Decrease your time-to-market
  • Accelerate your ROI with rapid deployment
  • Differentiate your offering from the competition
We Offer a Full Range of Services
Advisory & Client Services
  • Player publishing best practices
  • Advertising and Monetization best practices
  • Video encoding best practices
Integration
  • System Integration
  • Reporting and Analytics integration
  • Ad Server integration
  • Social Media Integration
  • YouTube cross-publishing
  • FreeWheel integration
  • DFP, CDN & CMS integration
  • Brightcove Zencoder & SSAI integration
Customer Success
  • Publisher On-boarding Package (POP)
  • Health Checks
  • Client Process and Configuration Evaluations
  • Benchmarking
  • Digital Media Publishing Best Practices
Development
  • Custom site development
  • Video Cloud development and integration
  • YourBrandTV development
  • TV Everywhere (TVE)
  • Authenticated Video
  • Video on Demand (VOD) experiences
  • Live Streaming experiences
  • iOS, Android & Xbox app development
  • Connected/Smart TV app development
  • UX Design
  • Responsive Design
  • Localization and Globalization
Migration and Re-encoding
  • On-going Ingestion
  • UGC/EGC Upload Tools
  • Custom UGC campaigns
Want to Know More?
Brightcove consulting services can help you streamline your efforts for maximum results.
