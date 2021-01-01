Consulting Services
Brightcove Global Consulting offers start-to-finish strategy, design and development services to accelerate your time-to-market.
Why Brightcove Consulting Services?
Our team consists of experts in developing digital solutions that can help you revolutionize the way you deliver video experiences to your users.
- We have successfully delivered hundreds of projects for our Global set of clients
- We are tightly coupled with our products and newest technologies
- We can help you take full advantage of new Brightcove functionality like our mobile SDKs , Analytics package and Advertising plug-ins
- We allow you to focus your in-house resources on areas where they are the experts
- We can help you deliver video experiences that give your customers the best quality, reliability, innovation and customer experiences
Ensure your success With The Brightcove Platform
- Refine your key strategies and tactics
- Leverage our experience and frameworks
- Decrease your time-to-market
- Accelerate your ROI with rapid deployment
- Differentiate your offering from the competition
We Offer a Full Range of Services
Advisory & Client Services
- Player publishing best practices
- Advertising and Monetization best practices
- Video encoding best practices
- System Integration
- Reporting and Analytics integration
- Ad Server integration
- Social Media Integration
- YouTube cross-publishing
- FreeWheel integration
- DFP, CDN & CMS integration
- Brightcove Zencoder & SSAI integration
- Publisher On-boarding Package (POP)
- Health Checks
- Client Process and Configuration Evaluations
- Benchmarking
- Digital Media Publishing Best Practices
Development
- Custom site development
- Video Cloud development and integration
- YourBrandTV development
- TV Everywhere (TVE)
- Authenticated Video
- Video on Demand (VOD) experiences
- Live Streaming experiences
- iOS, Android & Xbox app development
- Connected/Smart TV app development
- UX Design
- Responsive Design
- Localization and Globalization
- On-going Ingestion
- UGC/EGC Upload Tools
- Custom UGC campaigns
Want to Know More?
Brightcove consulting services can help you streamline your efforts for maximum results.