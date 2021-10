RECRUITMENT FRAUD IS A SCAM

Recruitment fraud is an intricate, intentional scam devised by impostors posing as recruiters or representatives of a company or business, and includes promoting fake job opportunities to job seekers.



The scam is conducted through online communication, often involving fake websites and spoofed emails cleverly designed to fool its intended recipient: the job seeker.



Please note: Brightcove will never request that you download or purchase anything during the recruiting process.