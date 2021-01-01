Crush Quotas with Effective Sales Videos

Video Takes Your Sales Process to the Next Level.

"Show, don’t tell" is a common mantra of top sales professionals. And that makes video a natural fit for engaging prospects. In fact, sales teams using video see a 38% lift in quota attainment, thanks to the added insight into buyer interests provided by analyzing video viewing behaviors.15

Businesses are Closing More Deals with Video

Direct sales teams who start by including video content in parts of their sales process are finding the results too good not to leverage it elsewhere. For example, software company HCSS has created a learning center on their website where potential customers can view a series of short videos answering questions related to products and services.

Channel sales and franchise organizations are using video as an effective and scalable way to deliver consistent messaging and training to their partners and franchisees. Dunkin' Brands relies on video to keep its 2,000 global franchisees informed of new products, best practices, and service updates. Similarly, SilverLine Athletics shares live streamed and on-demand video content with over 45 partners to promote hundreds of sporting events every year.

Sales Video By the Numbers

Sales teams that use video and other rich media achieved the following year over year results compared to companies that did not use video and other rich media:

140%

140% increase in lead acceptance rate16

40%

40% improvement in average deal size/contract value17

4.3x

4.3x reduction in length of sales cycles18

Making Video Work

Where are you on the video scale?

Getting Started

  • Create email campaigns with links to videos
  • Show customer case study videos on your website
  • Analyze viewer activity using data from disparate sources

Intermediate

  • Create on-demand video demos
  • Deliver personalized videos to prospects
  • Use video for partner, channel training, and awareness
  • Add basic interactive video links to your content
  • Use engagement data to inform sales conversations

Video Leaders

  • Add interactivity to videos to collect more in-depth prospect information
  • Use video in account-based marketing (ABM) programs
  • Incorporate video links into proposals and responses
  • Incorporate individual video viewing analytics into your CRM system to easily identify hot prospects

