Embed video in Facebook with a link

You may have noticed that sharing a Youtube link to your Facebook Wall/Newsfeed results in an embedded version of that video. Did you know you can also do this with Brightcove? All you need to do is add some metadata to your video pages and when links to those pages are shared, you videos will be embedded in Facebook, check it out below:

1.) Post Link:

2.) View your video:

I explain in detail how this works in my developer center article - enjoy!