Enables Second Largest Regional Media Business in the UK to Provide High Quality Video Content to 323 Websites



London, UK, February 26, 2009-Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, today announced that is has entered into a company-wide agreement with Johnston Press, the second largest regional media business in the UK, enabling them to incorporate advertising-supported video content across their 323 regional Web properties. The deal represents the next major phase in Johnston Press' digital strategy to engage its online communities through rich media content and online video.



Johnston Press is a major publisher of quality local newspapers and local Internet sites. Over the past two years, Johnston Press has made a seven-figure investment in video equipment and training to enable every regional affiliate to produce and publish video content to accompany articles. The Brightcove platform will move this initiative forward significantly, allowing Johnston Press to easily ingest video content from all sources, including its readers. The Brightcove platform will also enable Johnstons properties to distribute and share content more easily and allow for more flexibility and creativity in how they publish content, establish distribution policies, and target advertising.



"The Brightcove online video platform allows us far greater ease and flexibility in surfacing our vast video library and enabling our users to upload and share their own content," said Lori Cunningham, digital strategy director at Johnston Press. "Working with Brightcove will give our online communities more ways to contribute and digest content while adding value for our advertisers through a more diverse online inventory. This development is a critical step on our path to create a far richer and engaging experience for our consumers and advertisers."



Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer, Jeremy Allaire, said: "It is clear that Johnston Press understands the value of online video as a medium that accelerates the growth of online communities. We are thrilled that Johnston Press has chosen the Brightcove online video platform to support its digital initiatives and to enable all of its regional Web properties to deepen engagement with consumers, reach new audiences across the Internet and foster a more robust advertising business."



Johnston Press will launch the Brightcove platform across its regional Web properties later this year.



About Brightcove

Brightcove is an online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.



Press Contacts



North America

Erika Shaffer

SutherlandGold Group for Brightcove

206-972-5514

erika@sutherlandgold.com



Europe

Stephen Orr

AxiCom for Brightcove

+44 20 8392 4056

stephen.orr@axicom.com



##