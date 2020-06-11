FEEL CONNECTION Leverages Brightcove Engage to Streamline Internal Communications

Merging the two most effective mediums of communication – mobile and video – Brightcove Engage enables efficient and secure video sharing across one of Japan’s leading fitness brand’s workforce

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s leading video technology platform, today announced that FEEL CONNECTION, a Japanese lifestyle brand encompassing fitness, apparel, and food businesses, is using Brightcove Engage™ to improve employee engagement and quality of service. A purpose-built application developed for internal communications professionals, Brightcove Engage enables FEEL CONNECTION employees to stay better informed, with secure access to content directly from their mobile devices. With templates for quickly organizing content, analytics for monitoring engagement, and enterprise-grade security and stability, Brightcove Engage streamlines FEEL CONNECTION’s internal communications using the power of video.

FEELCYCLE, which is FEEL CONNECTION’s fitness brand with 41 bike exercise studios located across Japan, was in need of a secure and reliable video solution that could easily bring together its 300 fitness instructors. By implementing a mobile-first video strategy using Brightcove Engage, FEEL CONNECTION is able to improve their quality of service by delivering on-demand training content directly through the Brightcove Engage mobile application. By making all of its content accessible to employees via their mobile devices, FEEL CONNECTION is not only adapting to rising mobile expectations in the workforce, but offering anytime, anywhere support to its employees.

“Prior to Brightcove, we built our own video platform in-house to create and distribute content, therefore we’ve seen significant cost savings. Brightcove Engage also gives our instructors easy and secure access to videos from their mobile devices, and has streamlined all of our internal communication needs into one application,” said Makoto Aiura, System Group Manager, FEEL CONNECTION. “We very much look forward to seeing enhancements to FEELCYCLE as our instructors are providing much better quality of service.”

“We are thrilled that FEEL CONNECTION is using Brightcove Engage to enable employees to view and access content in a modern, interactive way. Video is one of the most powerful ways to communicate, so we take pride in offering our customers secure and reliable video technology that uplevels their employee engagement,” said Hiroaki Kawanobe, Senior Vice President and Country Manager, Japan, Brightcove. “We are proud that FEEL CONNECTION chose Brightcove to be part of its journey, and we look forward to seeing how Brightcove Engage contributes to the growth of their business.”

