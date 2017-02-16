Brightcove Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016

Company reports fiscal year 2016 revenue growth of 12%

BOSTON, MA (February 16, 2017) – Brightcove Inc. (Nasdaq: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2016.

“Brightcove reported solid fourth quarter financial results that capped a very strong year for the company,” said David Mendels, Chief Executive Officer of Brightcove. “The momentum we are seeing across our business drove a number of important milestones for our company in 2016, including the return to double-digit revenue growth, 15% bookings growth for the year, the signing of multiple seven-figure, multi-year media wins and strong performance in our digital marketing and enterprise group, marked by an impressive fourth quarter performance. In addition, we delivered on a number of exciting product innovations like Dynamic Delivery and Brightcove Social.”

Mendels added, “The investments we made throughout the year significantly strengthened our competitive position in the market and we enter 2017 more confident in our ability to continue to drive improved long-term revenue growth and profitability. We are focused on executing even better in the year ahead in order to generate meaningful shareholder value.”

Fourth Quarter 2016 Financial Highlights:

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $38.6 million, an increase of 10% compared to $35.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2015. Subscription and support revenue was $36.1 million, an increase of 6% compared with $34.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2015.

Full Year 2016 Financial Highlights:

Revenue for the full year 2016 was $150.3 million, an increase of 12% compared to $134.7 million for 2015. Subscription and support revenue for 2016 was $142.0 million, an increase of 8% compared with $131.0 million for 2015.

A Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Other Fourth Quarter and Recent Highlights:

Average revenue per premium customer was $71,000 in the fourth quarter of 2016, excluding starter customers who had annualized revenue of $4,500 per customer. This is an increase of 3% from $69,000 in the comparable period in 2015.

Recurring dollar retention rate was 93% in the fourth quarter of 2016, which was in-line with our historical target in the low to mid 90% range.

Ended the quarter with 4,571 customers, of which 2,007 were premium.

New media customers and media customers who expanded their relationship during the quarter included: Barstool Sports, Comicbook.com, Dallas Mavericks, Discovery Networks - Asia, Forbes, National HotRod Association, Sony Pictures - India, and Snap Inc, among others.

New digital marketing customers and digital marketing customers who expanded their relationship during the quarter included: BNP Paribas, Kennedy Center, Lifetime Fitness, Loews Hotels, McDonald’s, Quinnipiac University, and US Bank, among others.

Released Brightcove Social, a video solution that enables organizations to manage their presence across social networks from a single interface. From Brightcove’s Video Cloud, users are able to edit, publish and track their videos in the native playback environments of Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter, as well as their own websites.

Named a leader in both Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management and the Forrester Wave™: Online Video Platforms (OVPs) for Sales And Marketing

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, February 16, 2017, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance:

First Quarter 2017:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $37.0 million to $37.75 million, including approximately $2.6 million of professional services revenue.

Full Year 2017:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $163.0 million to $167.0 million. Professional services is expected to be in a range of $9 million to $10 million.

Conference Call Information

Brightcove will host a conference call today, February 16, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and current business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available at the “Investors” page of the Company’s website, http://investor.brightcove.com. To access the call, dial 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available for a limited time at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay conference ID is 13652432. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investor.brightcove.com.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has thousands of customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company's cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning our financial guidance for the first fiscal quarter of 2017 and full year 2017, our position to execute on our growth strategy, and our ability to expand our leadership position and market opportunity. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: our history of losses; our limited operating history; expectations regarding the widespread adoption of customer demand for our products; our ability to expand the sales of our products to customers located outside the U.S.; keeping up with the rapid technological change required to remain competitive in our industry; our ability to retain existing customers; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit additional highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Brightcove has provided in this release the non-GAAP financial measures of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income(loss), adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per diluted share. Brightcove uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating Brightcove's ongoing operational performance. Brightcove believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Brightcove’s industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. As noted, the non-GAAP financial results discussed above of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per diluted share exclude stock-based compensation expense, the amortization of acquired intangible assets, merger-related expenses, gain from settlement of escrow claim and costs to exit a facility. The non-GAAP financial results discussed above of adjusted EBITDA is defined as consolidated net income (loss), plus stock-based compensation expense, the amortization of acquired intangible assets, merger-related expenses, depreciation expense, other income/expense, including interest expense and interest income, the provision for income taxes and costs to exit a facility. Merger-related expenses include fees incurred in connection with closing an acquisition in addition to fees associated with the retention of key employees. The gain from settlement of escrow claim represents the value of shares settled from escrow claims in connection with the purchase of substantially all the assets of Unicorn Media, Inc. and subsidiaries. Costs to exit a facility include termination fees and the disposal of property and equipment in connection with the closure of certain facilities for the purpose of consolidating its data centers. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As previously mentioned, a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. The Company’s earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found on the Investors section of the Company’s web site at http://www.brightcove.com.

