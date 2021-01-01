No results found

Brightcove for Marketing

Detailed Features

 StarterProfessionalEnterprise
Platform Overview   
Videos50 or 200UnlimitedUnlimited
Playsup to 100,000; No Overages100,000+ No Overages100,000+ No Overages
Users2 or 510+10+, unlimited upload and analytics-only users
CostContact UsContact UsContact Us
Video Player   
HTML5, Responsive Video Player
Accessible Player (508)
Social Sharing
Custom End Screen
Player Plug-Ins-
Video Management   
Folders
Manual & Smart Playlists
Advanced Search
Closed Captions
Availability Scheduling-
Full API Access-
Partner Ecosystem Access-
Custom Fields-
Multi-Account Environment--
Single Sign-On--
Video Analytics   
Performance Analytics
Engagement Analytics
Custom Reports-
Scheduled Reports-up to 5up to 20
Emailed Reports-up to 5up to 20
Cross-Account Reporting--
Security   
Domain Restriction

Brightcove Gallery

Gallery   
Video PortalsPublish One PortalUnlimitedUnlimited
Live EventUnlimitedUnlimited
In-pageUnlimitedUnlimitedUnlimited
Calls To Action
Social Sharing
SEO & XML Site Map
Custom URL
CNAME *Only in starter plus.
Lead Form
Google Analytics
Eloqua & Marketo Page Tracking-
Multilingual Gallery--

Brightcove Social

Social   
# of Destinations36+12+
Single Video Publishing
Automated Publishing
Scheduled Publishing
Social Post Editing
Clipping
Viewership Analytics
Engagement Analytics

Included Services

Support   
Silver Support-
Gold Support-Optional
Platinum Support--Optional
Account Management   
Annual Health Check--
Account ManagerTeamDedicatedDedicated

Brightcove Enterprise Video Suite

Detailed Features

 StarterEnterprise
Platform Overview  
Videosup to 50Unlimited
Usersup to 510+, unlimited upload and analytics-only users
Internal Viewersup to 50 viewers50+ viewers
Live StreamingIncludes up to 8 hours per year of SD live streamingUnlimited HD Live Streaming
Viewer Tracking
Multi-Account Environment-
CostContact UsContact Us
Video Player  
HTML5, Responsive Video Player
Accessible Player (508)
Social Sharing
Custom End Screen
Player Plug-Ins-
Video Management  
Folders
Manual & Smart Playlists
Advanced Search
Saved Searches
Closed Captions
Availability Scheduling-
Full API Access-
Partner Ecosystem Access-
Custom Fields-
Multi-Account Environment-
Single Sign-On-
Video Analytics  
Performance Analytics
Engagement Analytics
Custom Reports-
Scheduled Reports-up to 20
Emailed Reports-up to 20
Cross-Account Reporting-
Security  
Standard Security
Domain Restriction
IP-Restricted Players

Brightcove Gallery

Gallery  
Video PortalsPublish One PortalUnlimited
Live Event-Unlimited
In-pageUnlimitedUnlimited
Calls To Action
Social Sharing
SEO & XML Site Map
Custom URL
Lead Form-
Google Analytics
Eloqua & Marketo Page Tracking-
IP-Restricted Pages
SSO Integration-
Multilingual Gallery-

Included Services

Support  
Silver Support-
Gold Support-
Platinum Support-Optional
Account Management  
Annual Health Check-
Account ManagerTeamDedicated

"Brightcove is a great partner. Because as our ambition is growing with what we do, they are coming up with the tools and functionality in order to make that possible."

Emma Cheetham, Multimedia Manager, AO.com