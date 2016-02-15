What is the difference between video marketing and web marketing?

## Video marketing and web marketing are surprisingly the same

As we see more and more videos on various websites, advertising is beginning to shift from static images to videos. In addition, social networking services also accept both photos and videos for upload. It goes without saying, but the use of videos by consumers has become completely commonplace.

On corporate websites, we are seeing a wide range of uses for video, from product introductions to support videos, but at the same time, we also receive a lot of feedback from people who say “I don’t know how to make effective use of video”. In the hope that this will be of some help to answer those questions, we will introduce some basic concepts and case studies.

Before we get to the main topic, the term “web marketing” is very broad, so I’d like to narrow down the scope a little here and define it from the perspective of the people actually running the site. For example, I’m thinking of the area where the people in charge of running the website, or the people responsible for it, come up with specific measures to take within the website operation budget.

On the other hand, the term “video marketing” is also used in various ways, but here I’d like to think of it as the posting of videos on websites, web services, and in emails.

When you think about it like this, you might be wondering, “Well, how do video marketing and web marketing differ? When you compare the two, the core of what you need to do is pretty much the same.

For example

– Establish KPIs and implement the PDCA cycle

– Click through creative and convert

– Implement SEO measures

and so on.

These are things you do with general web management, not just with video.

## There are also points unique to video marketing

On the other hand, there are some elements unique to video, as shown below.

– **There is a time axis (timeline)** in videos, so you can see at what point the video became more exciting or less exciting. It is also important to know how long a particular person watched the video for, and whether they watched it to the end. I would like to write about metrics in another article.

– **There are various video standards, and new ones are appearing all the time**. For images, jpg, gif and png can cover almost everything, and there aren’t many new standards, but for videos, various standards appear depending on the era. In the future, there will also be materials with large file sizes that are compatible with 4K. When operating, you need to be aware of which terminals can view these standards, which is a troublesome part for operators.

– **It takes a lot of effort to produce, and there is a wide range of quality**. Good videos are shared in an instant, but there are also a considerable number of videos that never see the light of day, so high-level scenario creation and quality control are required. However, recently, videos uploaded by ordinary people have been gaining popularity on SNS, so it is also true that the audience is expanding.

## Is video marketing too difficult?

There are many other differences, but to get back to the point of being in charge of web operations, it is not necessary for web managers to accurately grasp these differences. This is because these days, there are tools and services that support these things that are easy to use, so if you use them effectively, the threshold will be lowered significantly.

For example, the issue of “there being various standards” can be solved by using an online video platform such as our Video Cloud, and some platforms, such as ours, also provide analysis functions that follow a timeline. However, when introducing a new system, it is necessary to link it to the existing system and change the way it is operated, so the key will be how quickly it can be linked to the existing system and how easily it can be started up.

Depending on the purpose of use, there are also parts where smartphone video production is sufficient, and if you want to aim for a higher quality, there is also the option of using a production service.

## Video marketing is still in the process of development

Also, the way videos are expressed on the web is still in the process of development, and various methods and trends are emerging (recently, the display area is gradually getting bigger, and portrait videos are gradually becoming more popular, with smartphones in mind. I’ll write about this in another article). Rather than having a large-scale, complete system and operational structure in place, I think you can become stronger at video operation by constantly making small changes.

So, although video marketing is different from general web marketing, there are various tools that support it, so it is not particularly difficult to operate, and I feel that it is more important to be able to easily incorporate new trends and continue to operate the PDCA cycle.