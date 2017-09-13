Travel, Entertainment, Fishing and More: New Apps from OTT Flow Deliver Niche Content to Consumers

There’s something for everyone in the exciting set of new apps powered by OTT Flow. Heading into IBC, we’re thrilled to announce that over 80 apps have launched or are in development utilizing our turnkey solution to deliver content directly to consumers across all major devices.

From entertainment, fitness, and travel to farming and fishing, these are just a few of the new services powered by OTT Flow that have launched or will be launching over the next few months on the web and/or apps. As industry pundits continue to hail the democratization of content in the OTT space, we are seeing that in action with our OTT Flow customers. Here’s a rundown of some of the customers we’re honored to be working with:

Demand Africa , a new subscription service from The Africa Channel, with over 140 hours of video showcasing African lifestyle, travel, and entertainment.

Pursuit Channel, the most widely distributed hunting, fishing, shooting television network in America.

GFNTV, an online platform that offers exclusive live stream events and the latest in premium urban video entertainment, GFNTV covers the latest news, public affairs, commentary, and lifestyle driven entertainment.

Farm Journal Media , the nation's leading business information and media company serving the agricultural market.

XLrator Media , through its service XLTV, offers over 100 hours of feature films, programming on five curated channels.

, through its service XLTV, offers over 100 hours of feature films, programming on five curated channels. Salomon TV, delivers the best outdoor content directly to viewers, allowing outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy videos of outdoor activities with unique stories featuring specific products lines and athlete ambassadors.

Additionally, we’re pleased to be receiving repeat business! Many of our customers are extending their partnership with us and adding new apps and platforms to services after they’ve gone live.

As we continue to help media companies reduce the cost and complexity of OTT, we’re also focused on helping them address the critical issues of audience retention and churn. New OTT services are launching every week, and it’s more challenging than ever to stand out in a crowded marketplace. New product features such as in-app purchasing, collection pages with related content, binge viewing capabilities, authenticated VOD, and smart search serve to provide a frictionless signup process that leads to better conversions, helps viewers discover new content, and assists content owners to not only deliver a premium viewing experience but also optimize audience engagement and retention. This powerful combination comes at a manageable price point with no upfront costs.



Lastly, if you’re heading to Amsterdam for IBC, stop by Brightcove’s booth #5.B69! We will have daily demos of OTT Flow, in addition to showcasing some of these apps as well as other innovative solutions like Context Aware Encoding and Brightcove SSAI. We look forward to seeing you!