Smart TV Owners Connecting Quickly

Two-thirds of consumers who purchase an LG Smart TV are connecting their sets to the Internet within two weeks of buying the unit, LG Electronics US Director of Content, Matt Durgin, told Beet.TV during Brightcove’s PLAY 2012 global customer conference. Durgin also hinted at an upcoming 3D content licensing deal with a “major studio,” as well as new 3D gaming offerings on the LG platform, and discussed the app landscapes for connected TV compared to mobile.

Brightcove offers a reference app for LG Smart TVs, which Durgin calls “a great head start” to help publishers get their content on the LG platform.