Dynamically generating video content using HLS

If you missed it, Casey Wilms did a three part series on the blog called Manifest Destiny. I liked it so much I started playing around with hacking together manifests programmatically and decided to do a screencast on the basics. The sceencast reiterates some of what Casey talks about, so the basics of an HLS manifest, and how to go about manually editing one. We finish by writing a short script using Node.js to take in multiple manifests and concatenate them altogether before writing a new m3u8 we can watch.