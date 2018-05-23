Jeff Ray Kicks Off #PLAY2018 With Keynote Speech

Brightcove CEO Jeff Ray kicked off festivities Monday morning, welcoming over 500 guests to Boston’s Park Plaza in his first-ever PLAY keynote speech. Ray didn’t hesitate to talk about his new leadership position, stressing how excited he is to be a part of the action. He made it crystal-clear as to how he plans to lead the company:

“I’m a customer-focused CEO. And I’m totally obsessed with making our customers successful.

And with that, Ray set the tone of event, rolling out the red carpet for a handful of Brightcove’s globe-trotting customers from the likes of Australia, Mongolia, the U.S., the U.K., and Japan. These top innovators shared what they’re doing to push the limits of the video space:

Clive Dickens, chief digital officer for Australia’s Seven West Media, talked about how his company integrates live video and VOD across distribution channels, building an average 11 million monthly users, four billion annual views, and $200 million of annual gross digital revenue in the process.

Chicago’s Matt Stegen, director of digital marketing at Avanade, showed how his company has made video a core element of its brand experience, engaging one of the world’s largest communities of Microsoft professionals.

David McLean, general manager of news productions at News UK, described how he’s helping the long-established print publisher evolve with digital video, attract new audiences, and transition current readers to digital content.

Mongolia’s Batka Gankhuyag, vice president of Mongol TV, talked about how he’s successfully built his country’s first subscription VOD service and OTT channel, ORI TV.

And New York’s Michael Weinstein, multimedia manager for Deloitte Global, spoke passionately about how his team uses video to engage and educate the company’s 1,600 employees located across the world.

Check out the video below to see the entire keynote presentation.

***

For more details on all things PLAY, check out the Brightcove blog. And stay tuned for more #PLAY2018 news and updates.