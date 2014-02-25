Dynamically Generating Video Content Using HLS

In case you missed it, Casey Wilms, senior product manager at Brightcove, recently wrote a three-part series on the blog entitled Manifest Destiny. I liked these posts so much that I started experimenting with hacking together manifests programmatically and decided to do a screencast on the basics. The sceencast (embedded below) reiterates some of what Casey discusses, including the basics of an HLS manifest, and how to go about manually editing one. The screencast concludes with the writing of a short script using Node.js to take in multiple manifests and concatenate them altogether before writing a new m3u8 that we can watch.

See below--and let me know what you think in the comments.

brightcove.createExperiences();