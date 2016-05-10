Announcing Support for “Roku Direct Publisher”

For several years now, Brightcove has been helping media companies “go OTT” in order to reach their audiences, scattered as they are across platforms and devices, while acquiring new viewers and increasing revenues.

Last year, we partnered with Amazon to launch a web app starter kit for Video Cloud customers interested in easily deploying HTML5 apps on Fire TV. We also introduced our tvOS SDK, helping customers to develop next gen Apple TV apps. Earlier this year, we took it a (large) step further and launched Brightcove OTT Flow powered by Accedo, a turnkey solution for enabling content owners to deploy high-quality, direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across multiple platforms. And, our track record of strong partnership, product innovation, and delivering options to our customers on the OTT front continues…

Today, we’re very excited to announce support for Roku’s newly released solution, Roku Direct Publisher. Roku Direct Publisher is a free web application that content owners can use to launch streaming channels without any coding required. In just a few steps, content owners can publish their channels and automatically participate in search and discovery experiences on Roku devices.

As noted in Roku’s documentation, one of the requirements of Roku Direct Publisher is that users provide a feed of content. To assist customers, we’ve developed a feed generator tool that is able to translate metadata from Video Cloud according to Roku’s specification and produce a properly formatted feed that customers can simply drop into Roku Direct Publisher. With Brightcove hosting, running and supporting the tool and Roku maintaining and enhancing Roku Direct Publisher, Video Cloud customers are able to keep their channels fed with their content and optimized for a high-quality, TV-like user experience.

“We’re delighted that Brightcove has added support for Roku Direct Publisher with their feed generator tool,” said Bill Shapiro, director of product management at Roku. “We’ve found that many content owners want to prioritize Roku as their ‘big screen initiative’ but don’t necessarily have the time or resources to build a custom streaming channel. Roku Direct Publisher makes it quick and affordable to get on our platform and we’re excited to have Brightcove as a launch partner.”

To learn more about Brightcove’s feed generator tool for Roku Direct Publisher, please reach out here or to your account manager directly.