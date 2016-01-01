Company Overview:

With Brightcove’s Enterprise Video Suite, you can easily create and deliver engaging video communications to inform and educate your employees. Add in Ramp eCDN (enterprise content delivery network) to resolve network congestion and create the best possible viewing experience.

Ramp eCDN offers simple and secure multicasting, video caching and P2P solutions to optimize both live and on-demand video from any source. It deploys on existing infrastructure, scales easily as demand for video grows, and maintains enterprise security policies. With centralized management, monitoring and insightful analytics, you get unprecedented visibility into and control over network performance. Ramp's customers include Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and global businesses.

Product/Service Overview:

Ramp OmniCache is an HTTP(S) web proxy that retrieves and stores video content delivered by streaming protocols, such as MPEG, DASH and HLS. The cache creates local copies of video streams in optimal locations across the corporate network to greatly reduce the volume of video traffic traversing the WAN environment and maximize the playback quality for local viewers.

Ramp Multicast+ is a standards-based solution that brings multicast support to any live video deployment that uses HTTP Live Streaming (HLS). It uses your network’s multicast protocol to send a single video stream to everyone in your audience without consuming any more bandwidth than what is needed for one viewer.

Ramp P2P delivers high-quality video to locations with limited infrastructure by peering devices to redistribute the video streams from one viewing device to another. Using WebRTC technology, it does not require a client software or plugins and can be managed on premises or in the cloud.

How the Integration Works:

Brightcove and Ramp have partnered together to integrate Video Cloud and Ramp eCDN solutions to manage the flow of video inside the corporate firewall and deliver a great viewing experience for enterprise customers. The Brightcove-certified plugin for works with all Ramp eCDN solutions (OmniCache, Multicast+ and Ramp P2P) and makes integration a simple, one-time administrative process.

Features and Benefits of the Integration:

Choose from multicast, video caching and/or P2P to reach every viewer on your network

Simple, one-time set up with Brightcove

Reduce bandwidth consumption on the corporate network by 90% or more

Optimizes both live streams and video on demand (VOD)

Centralized management and monitoring, including comprehensive analytics to measure network performance and quality of experience (QoE)

Software-based solution with an annual subscription pricing model. Pricing varies based on volume.