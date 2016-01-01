PARTNERS / ONELOGIN
OneLogin
OneLogin is a provider of identity management and single sign-on for cloud applications. OneLogin is integrated with 700+ business web apps, including Brightcove, Salesforce, NetSuite, Google Apps, WebEx, GoToMeeting, Yammer and Zendesk, and works with web apps both in the cloud and behind the firewall.
Features:
- Pre-integration with thousands of apps ensures you can quickly support all your business apps
- Integration with Active Directory, LDAP, Workday and Google Apps ensures that your users are always synchronized with OneLogin
- Extensive security features secure your cloud data and prevents phishing
- User-friendly dashboard gives users one-click to all their apps and drives adoption
- Integration features enable you to integrate OneLogin with your existing organization
You can use OneLogin with Brightcove for free or add an unlimited number of apps for $5/user per month. Volume discounts and non-profit discounts are available.