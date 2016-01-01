PARTNERS / ONELOGIN

OneLogin

OneLogin is a provider of identity management and single sign-on for cloud applications. OneLogin is integrated with 700+ business web apps, including Brightcove, Salesforce, NetSuite, Google Apps, WebEx, GoToMeeting, Yammer and Zendesk, and works with web apps both in the cloud and behind the firewall.

Features:

  • Pre-integration with thousands of apps ensures you can quickly support all your business apps
  • Integration with Active Directory, LDAP, Workday and Google Apps ensures that your users are always synchronized with OneLogin
  • Extensive security features secure your cloud data and prevents phishing
  • User-friendly dashboard gives users one-click to all their apps and drives adoption
  • Integration features enable you to integrate OneLogin with your existing organization

You can use OneLogin with Brightcove for free or add an unlimited number of apps for $5/user per month. Volume discounts and non-profit discounts are available.

