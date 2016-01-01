KnowledgeVision serves the world's growing need for live and on-demand knowledge by creating rich, engaging presentations that are viewable on the web at any time with any type of computer. KnowledgeVision's hosted authoring tool, KVStudio, enables clients to create presentations that tightly synchronize Brightcove video with PowerPoint slides, images, and dynamic footnotes.

KnowledgeVision is an intuitive, powerful multi-media framework for combining Brightcove-hosted videos with slides, images, and links for commercial or related content in a branded interactive viewer experience. KnowledgeVision integrates with the Brightcove Player API, the Brightcove Media API, Brightcove Playlists, and the Brightcove Live streaming module.

The KnowledgeVision Player uses the Brightcove Player API to:

Load a player from the customer's Brightcove account

Load a video or playlist into the player

Monitor playback of the video in the player for synchronization

Control playback of the video when the user navigates chapters

Replace the link and embed code within the Brightcove player with the KnowledgeVision Player link

The KnowledgeVision Studio uses the Brightcove Media API to:

Search through the videos and playlists in the customer's Brightcove account

Get metadata associated with those videos and playlists, such as title and description

Get the URL of a video file, when available, and load it into the preview player

KnowledgeVision Live works in conjunction with Brightcove’s Live capabilities to display slides and footnotes during webcasts. Once completed, a live presentation can be published as an on-demand presentation from within KnowledgeVision Studio.

Features: