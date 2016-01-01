Company Overview

IAS is a technology and data company that builds verification, optimization, and analytics solutions to empower the industry to effectively influence consumers everywhere. We solve the most pressing problems for brands, agencies, publishers, and technology companies by verifying that every impression has the opportunity to be effective, optimizing towards opportunities to improve results, and analyzing digital's impact on consumers. Built on data science and engineering, IAS is headquartered in New York with global operations in eleven countries. Our innovation has been recognized in Inc. 500, Crain's Fast 50, Forbes America's Most Promising Companies, and I-COM's Smart Data Marketing Technology Company.

Integration Overview

This is a publisher-based video player integration, which gives publishers access to third party verification from IAS.

A simple implementation allows individual publishers to deploy the IAS video measurement alongside the Brightcove video player. The result is discrepancy-free reporting across all partners - IAS, Brightcove, and the publisher - across viewability, ad fraud, and brand safety. The data is available 24/7 within the publisher-dedicated IAS UI - the Integral Platform.

Features & Benefits of the Integration

Independent, third-party verification of media quality

Simple implementation with immediate activation

Discrepancy-free reporting across all parties

Enables measurement across VPAID and VAST inventory for maximum coverage and scale

Four reporting macros available

Please contact Integral Ad Science for more details.