Partner Overview

With HubSpot's marketing, sales, and CRM software, you can grow like a company twice your size while connecting like a real human being. HubSpot offers a full stack of products for marketing, sales, and customer relationship management: each is powerful alone, and even better when used together. HubSpot has over 21,000 customers in 90 countries.

Integration Overview

Integrate video view data into your marketing automation strategy and tool-set

Capture video engagement data to fuel personalized insight and measure ROI

Tie video viewing data to an individual for personalize lead scoring and workflows

Create in-video lead capture forms.

Key Features

Lead forms: Create lead forms that will appear automatically in your video player to collect new leads that are passed to HubSpot.

Video Cloud viewing data is delivered to HubSpot. This video viewing data includes metrics such as:

Learn more about driving conversions with marketing automation and video by downloading our white paper.

Brightcove Audience, Purchasable Add-on.

Try Brightcove for free for 30 days!

Access Video Marketing Suite Pricing here!