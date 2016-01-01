Drupal is content management software. It's used to make many of the websites and applications you use every day. Drupal has great standard features, like easy content authoring, reliable performance, and excellent security. But what sets it apart is its flexibility; modularity is one of its core principles. Its tools help you build the versatile, structured content that dynamic web experiences need.

It's also a great choice for creating integrated digital frameworks. You can extend it with any one, or many, of thousands of add-ons.

As a Supporting Partner of Drupal.org, Brightcove is pleased to offer Brightcove Video Connect for Drupal. With this plugin you are able to seamlessly manage Brightcove video and players in your Drupal site as well as manage metadata in Drupal and Brightcove Video Cloud all from a single Drupal interface. Brightcove Video connect is free of charge and open source.

Drupal is open-source software distributed under the GPL ("GNU General Public License") and is maintained and developed by a community of thousands of users and developers.

Brightcove Video Connect for Drupal was developed by Pronovix, Brightcove’s official Drupal development partner.